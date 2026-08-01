news
Servo 0.4.0 released
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Servo (Linux Foundation) ☛ The Servo Blog: June in Servo: real world compat, media queries, SharedWorker, and more!
Servo 0.4.0 contains all of the changes we landed in June, which came out to yet another record 558 commits (April: 534, May: 391).
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LWN ☛ Servo 0.4.0 released
The Servo web-browser engine project has published an update about all of the changes that landed in June 2026, along with version 0.4.0 of the Servo Tech Demo. This release includes a record 558 commits, better layout correctness for web sites, improved WebGPU support, enhancements for users who are using the servoshell test browser, and many performance and stability fixes.