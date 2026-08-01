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EmmaDE6 1.02: Accessibility Improvements
The Emmabuntüs Collective is pleased to announce the release, on July 27, 2026 , of the update to Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 6 1.0 2 64-bit, based on Debian 13. 6 “Trixie” and featuring the Xfce / LXQt desktop environments.
This new evolution of our distribution mainly focuses on accessibility improvements, developed as part of our collaboration with our friends at ASI YOVOTOGO and the “Togolese Federation of Associations of Persons with Disabilities” (FETAPH) . The goal is to soon equip specialized centers for people with visual impairments across Togo including the Saint Augustine Multipurpose Center in Lomé and the Maison du Handicap initiated by Mutualistes Sans Frontières.
This development concerns the implementation of the Piper text-to-speech engine, which now benefits from improved support. It was used during the first training session held at the Saint-Augustin Multi-Purpose Center in Lomé by our friends Jean-Pierre LOGOVI and Elias AMAH for 11 future coordinators representing the 10 specialized organizations serving people with visual impairments in Togo.