PCLinuxOS Magazine on Kernel Turning 35 This Month

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LinuxGizmos.com

Radxa Linkr Brings Remote KVM Access and Tailscale Support to a Thumb-Sized Device

Radxa has unveiled the Linkr, a compact remote-control device for accessing computers, servers, and development boards through a web browser. The unit combines HDMI video capture with USB keyboard and mouse emulation, allowing users to view and operate a target system without connecting a dedicated monitor, keyboard, or mouse.

ELM11-Feather Debuts with Native Lua and Reconfigurable FPGA Hardware

First seen in March, Brisbane Silicon has now launched the ELM11-Feather to Crowd Supply. Priced at $39, the Feather-compatible development board combines native Lua support with the Arvore IDE and a configurable hardware architecture programmable in C, SystemVerilog, and VHDL.

DFRobot seeMote Cube tracks motion and sends haptic feedback in visionOS

The DFRobot seeMote Cube is a handheld spatial input device for Apple Vision Pro application development. The 56mm cube combines six-degree-of-freedom tracking, six programmable buttons, Bluetooth connectivity, and app-controlled haptic feedback for interacting with virtual objects and tools in visionOS.

9to5Linux

First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 7.1 Is Now Available for Download

Arch Linux 2026.08.01 is out today as the first Arch Linux ISO release to ship with Linux kernel 7.1 by default, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.

4MLinux 52.0 Released with Better Support for Legacy GPUs, Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS

Coming four months after 4MLinux 51.0, the 4MLinux 52.0 release is powered by the Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series for better hardware support compared to Linux 6.12 LTS used in the previous release, and uses the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack to improve graphics and gaming support.

Shotcut 26.7 Video Editor Adds Graphics Adapter for Linux, Shake Video Filter

Coming a month after Shotcut 26.6, the Shotcut 26.7 release is here to introduce a graphics adapter for Linux and Windows systems for multi-GPU setups, a Shake video filter, and an Elements panel to the File > New and View menus and the Generate buttons.

Calibre 9.12 E-Book Manager Adds Option to Convert GIF Images to JPEG/WebP

Coming a month after Calibre 9.11, the Calibre 9.12 release introduces a new option in the Edit Book feature to convert GIF images to JPEG/WebP, a new button in the ToC Editor to sort the entries in the Table of Contents, and support for the latest Tolino firmware.

GNOME 50.3 Enables Remote Desktop Hardware Acceleration for AMD GPUs

Coming a month after GNOME 50.2, the GNOME 50.3 release improves GNOME Shell’s animation when expanding the app grid label, adds support for announcing search result descriptions to screen readers, improves spacing in the lock screen media notifications, and prevents workspaces from being removed mid-animation.

news

PCLinuxOS Magazine on Kernel Turning 35 This Month

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 01, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Only the Kernel is Turning 35, GNU/Linux Will Turn 43 This Year [original]
If we focus on the design, it started not in the 90s but the 60s
July Over, GNU/Linux Catches Up With MacOS, statCounter Measures Its Market Share at ~8% [original]
GNU/Linux is growing, irrespective of what statCounter says
Software News/Review: Resources, Gradia, and Kitty Terminal Emulator
Applications for GNU/Linux
Much Ado Over AMD Linux Patch (Because of Steam Deck)
Steam Deck and more
And Folks, We Have a Vibe Coded Linux Distro!
Starling is a new open source Linux desktop environment
Mayoral Election in Greater Manchester is a Win in Battle Against Discrimination (Hostility Towards Women) and Against Opponents of Gay People [original]
We find this whole thing rather symbolic
Sweep-Sweep, Hoarding Like a Proprietary Software Company [original]
Some are bullies and the rest try to clean up the bullies' mess
GOG Galaxy Targets GNU/Linux, DRM Resistance
GOG Galaxy ported
 
PCLinuxOS: Chief Editor, Screenshots, and in Memoriam (JayDot)
PCLinuxOS Magazine picks
PCLinuxOS Magazine on Kernel Turning 35 This Month
2 articles updated
Arch Linux-Based Archcraft 26.08 Brings New Sway Wayland Session, Linux 7.1
Archcraft 26.08 distribution is now available for download with Linux kernel 7.1, new Qt 6 SDDM theme, new Sway Wayland session, and better GTK/GNOME application integration.
NethSecurity 8.8.0: Geoblocking, Alerts, metrics, emergency CLI tool
the release of NethSecurity 8.8.0
EmmaDE6 1.02: Accessibility Improvements
update to Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 6 1.0 2 64-bit
Gentoo-Based MocaccinoOS 26.08 Is Out with COSMIC 1.5, KDE Plasma 6.6.6
MocaccinoOS 26.08 distribution is now available for download with the COSMIC 1.5 and KDE Plasma 6.6.6 desktop environments, Mesa 26.1.5 graphics stack, and Linux 6.18.41 LTS.
Security Leftovers
Security reports and more
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers and Sharing Advocacy
FOSS and more
GNU nano 9.2 and GNU's GCC De Facto Banning Slop
GNU picks
Servo 0.4.0 released
some Servo news
New Release of EasyOS and Further Changes
EasyOS news picks
KDE Community, This Week in GNOME, and GNOME Shell
KDE and GNOME leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Red Hat: PHP, Slop, and More
Red Hat's official site mostly
Arch’s AUR Besieged
3 more reports
FreeBSD and OpenBSD Picks
BSD leftovers
Games: Steam, GPUs, and Thimbleweed Park 2
gaming news
Linux Kernel and Graphics Leftovers
also LF stuff
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Linux Gadgets, Hardware, and Devices
mostly Open Hardware
First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 7.1 Is Now Available for Download
Arch Linux 2026.08.01 is now available for download as Arch Linux’s ISO release for August 2026, powered by Linux kernel 7.1 and featuring the latest Archinstall 4.4 text-mode installer
Moving Faster [original]
Speed is particularly important in particular contexts
His First Match With First Team [original]
Will the Italian coach stay in charge for another decade to come?
Match Day [original]
New management (Maresca is head coach, not management) will make or break what brought 20 trophies/brass in one decade
Android Leftovers
Google rolling out Android 17 QPR1 Beta 8 for Pixel
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
PureOS Development Report: June 2026
PureOS is designed to provide the best experience on all Purism devices
This Week in Plasma: Emoji Resizing
In addition to the headliner feature and expected UI improvements and bug fixes
Beverly Hills [original]
we have a new mayor
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
4MLinux 52.0 Released with Better Support for Legacy GPUs, Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS
4MLinux 52.0 distribution is now available for download with improved support for legacy graphics cards, simplified Wi-Fi configuration, and other changes.
Mini Review – Create beautiful screenshots with Gradia for Linux
In the world of Linux and open-source, we have many big powerful applications that aim to do everything
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Luminus OS – Fedora-based Linux distribution
Luminus OS is a Linux distribution built on Fedora bootc
Security Leftovers
Security picks
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers: Inaccessible-Without-JS "I ♥ RSS", Waterfox 6.7.0-beta.3, and Thunderbird Update
WWW links
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Barry Kauler on Latest EasyOS Work
4 posts by Barry Kauler
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
redhat.com and more
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32 and More
hardware picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Kernel Development and Windows Following Linux's Lead
Linux and more
Shotcut 26.7 Video Editor Adds Graphics Adapter for Linux, Shake Video Filter
Shotcut 26.7 open-source video editor is now available for download with a graphics adapter for Linux and Windows, Shake video filter, improved support for VST2 and LV2 audio plugins, and more.
Apertis – Debian-based distribution
Apertis is a Debian-based operating system and development infrastructure designed for industrial embedded devices
You don’t need to dual-boot anymore, there’s a better way to try another OS
I'm a Windows user, and I'm no stranger to dual-booting. It was actually my first real introduction to Linux
Best Free and Open Source Software
We’re here to champion free and open-source software
Amity OS – Debian-based Linux distribution
Amity OS is a Linux distribution based on Debian
Moving to the Left [original]
The UK remains a rich country
Saint Lucia: GNU/Linux Leaps Past Many Platforms, Market Share Over 20% If Combined With ChromeOS [original]
GNU/Linux has taken off fast
Microsoft is Drowning in Debt While "Market Share" of Windows (and XBox) Falls [original]
Microsoft is not growing
The Birds Are Getting Smarter [original]
another sign that these birds are smart and creative
Android Leftovers
Android rolls out local ‘Documents’ backup that syncs to Google Drive
Linux Mint is suffering from nasty kernel crashes, but there's a quick way to go back
As much as I'd like to say that Linux is the best operating system out there and can do nothing wrong, the truth is, things do often go wrong
I let Claude customize my Linux PC—and it did a better job than I ever could
I've spent years ricing GNOME and KDE Plasma, but I've always avoided window managers (WM) like i3 and Hyprland
I stopped distro hopping when I realized the desktop environment was the real upgrade
For me, the best part about free and open-source software is the "free" part
GNU Planet: A warm thank you and welcome!
Associate members and donors enable us to run the infrastructure for the GNU Project and the Free Software Directory, maintain the FSF Licensing & Compliance Lab
Whatever You Got Told, IBM is Not Our Friend [original]
If you are still under the false impression that IBM is a friend, then you probably aren't paying close enough attention
COSMIC 1.5 Desktop Environment Released with Various Improvements
COSMIC 1.5 desktop environment is now available with improvements to COSMIC Settings, COSMIC Panel, COSMIC Greeter, COSMIC Store, COSMIC Term, COSMIC Compositor, COSMIC Initial Setup, and more.
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Announcing the next Fedora Community Architect
This applies both to our open source technology and in how we sustain the community that builds it
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Calibre 9.12 E-Book Manager Adds Option to Convert GIF Images to JPEG/WebP
Calibre 9.12 open-source ebook manager is now available for download with a new option to convert GIF images to JPEG/WebP, Linux binaries improvements, and other changes.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
also education and sharing
GNU/Linux Leftovers
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: EasyOS, Slackware, and Debian
OS picks
Microsoft's Attacks on GNU/Linux Framed as "Embrace" or "Love"
foolish takes
Web Browsers and Firefox Updates
WWW picks
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Security Leftovers and Microsoft TCO
Microsoft TCO very high
Kernel: Linux News and Collabora Turning to Windows
Collabora and more
Games: The Great Steam Deck Crash of 2026, "Valve Never Wanted to Save Linux", and More
gaming leftovers
GNOME: IBM, GNOME Shell, and Session Restore
GNOME picks
FreeBSD Changes and Reports
FreeBSD picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
hardware picks
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
mostly Red Hat's site
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Framework Laptop 13 Pro Review: The Best Modular Laptop Ever Made
You don't need Linux to bask in the joys of the ultra-repairable Framework Laptop 13 Pro
Shelly 3.0 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Released as a Major Update
Shelly 3.0 graphical package manager for Arch Linux distributions is now available for download with a full rewrite in Zig, a completely rebuilt GTK4 experience, and more.
Voting Against Hate [original]
Earlier today Rianne and I voted against hate
Android Leftovers
Google brings its age-assurance technology to Android developers worldwide
I tried ArchEZ to see if it really makes Arch Linux easy for beginners - and it delivered
Arch Linux doesn't have to be challenging, and ArchEZ proves that point with point-and-click ease
Private Law Firms Are Not Judges [original]
If people want to know what the real (and only) judge decided, then they ought to read what the judge said after considering all sides' submissions
I tried OpenBSD as my main desktop OS, and it made me rethink Linux
OpenBSD is known for its devotion to security, but can it work as a desktop
I tried COSMIC expecting a half-finished beta, and now I don't want to go back to KDE or GNOME
KDE Plasma was one of the big reasons I stuck with Linux without bouncing back to Windows
I spent a week inside the operating system that refused to become Linux
Originally known as OpenBeOS, it is a community-driven continuation of the now-discontinued BeOS
These 3 Linux distros are criminally underrated on DistroWatch
Here are three Linux distros that are far better than their DistroWatch rankings suggest
7 ways to turn an old laptop into a Linux appliance
When a laptop starts showing its age, the usual advice is to install Linux to make it faster
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.41, Linux 6.12.100, Linux 6.6.147, Linux 6.1.180, Linux 5.15.213, and Linux 5.10.262
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.41 kernel
Stop Voting for Hate [original]
Today we're voting
LWN on Linux Kernel
articles outside paywall now
Games: Starship Simulator, Board Game Shelf Analysis, Steam Deck, More XBox (Microsoft) Layoffs
mostly GamingOnLinux
LibreOffice, yours for a lifetime
On 13 October 2026, Microsoft ends support for Office 2021
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
This is free and open source software
GNOME 50.3 Enables Remote Desktop Hardware Acceleration for AMD GPUs
GNOME 50.3 is now available as the third point release to the latest GNOME 50 desktop environment series with more bug fixes, updated translations, and various improvements.
Krita 5.3.3 Released!
Today we're releasing Krita 5.3.3 and 6.0.3
Ubuntu Now Has a Rolling Release Model! But Not For The Distro
Ubuntu is one of the most stable Linux distros out there
Slimbook Executive report 14 - I hope the good streak lasts
Well, I invite you to read the last report, and work your way back, or go into my Linux section and read chronologically
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.99, Linux 6.6.146, and Linux 6.1.179
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.99 kernel
I tested a premium Linux laptop that's as light as it is powerful - here's why I love it
I've used and tested many Linux laptops over the years; sometimes they fall flat, and sometimes they rise above the competition
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles