news
Arch’s AUR Besieged
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LWN ☛ Arch GNU/Linux disables AUR package adoption
The Arch GNU/Linux DevOps team has announced that adoption of orphaned packages in the Arch User Repository (AUR) has been disabled due to "
the current influx of malicious package adoptions and follow-up commits made via the AUR".
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Unicorn Media ☛ New Attack Puts Arch’s AUR Into Lockdown… Again
Arch Linux’s AUR faces a fresh security scare, prompting another round of lockdown measures from the project’s DevOps team.
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XDA ☛ Arch Linux's AUR is under attack as malicious packages begin flooding the repository
It's a common misconception that Linux is still totally free of malware; in truth, we often see intricate and coordinated attacks on the open-source ecosystem. For instance, Arch Linux's repository, AUR, has seen a wave of new malicious commits enter the system, prompting DevOps maintainers to temporarily disable package adoptions while they clean up the attack.