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Free and Open Source Software
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termrain - terminal weather application
termrain is a terminal weather application that combines detailed forecasts with an interactive rain radar. It presents current conditions, hourly temperature and precipitation charts, a seven-day outlook and radar imagery in a keyboard-driven interface.
The application uses the Kitty graphics protocol to display radar clouds over colour maps. It automatically selects JMA data for locations in Japan and Open-Meteo and RainViewer services elsewhere in the world.
This is free and open source software.
Shocky - Kotlin-based website generator
Shocky is a Kotlin-based website generator that combines Markdown content with reusable, type-safe components and templates.
It uses the kotlinx.html DSL to define page layouts programmatically, while kotlinx.serialization handles front matter attached to individual pages.
Sites are generated at compile time and require no client-side JavaScript. Shocky also offers Tailwind CSS integration, asset management and a development server that refreshes pages when source files change.
This is free and open source software.