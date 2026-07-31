termrain is a terminal weather application that combines detailed forecasts with an interactive rain radar. It presents current conditions, hourly temperature and precipitation charts, a seven-day outlook and radar imagery in a keyboard-driven interface.

The application uses the Kitty graphics protocol to display radar clouds over colour maps. It automatically selects JMA data for locations in Japan and Open-Meteo and RainViewer services elsewhere in the world.

This is free and open source software.