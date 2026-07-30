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Games: Starship Simulator, Board Game Shelf Analysis, Steam Deck, More XBox (Microsoft) Layoffs
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Hackaday ☛ Behold The Most Beautifully Ambitious Starship Simulator Yet
First, how is it played? The simulator represents the ship Halcyon Dawn, a stolen and renamed vessel, and the player representing its sole crew member. The ship’s new mission is to establish a home for its payload of genetically-engineered unfortunates, escaping a cruel sort of indentured military servitude. The former masters of course have a very different view of the whole situation, throwing around terms like “treason” and “theft” and in general preferring the version of the desperate protagonist they had the most control over.
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Wouter Groeneveld ☛ The 2026 Board Game Shelf Analysis
The yearly recurring thing called the Board Game Shelf Analysis didn’t recur in 2023 and didn’t in 2025. I guess I don’t really like odd-numbered years but I do like to write about this now deemed as a biennial event during the summer. In 2024, I still had to make due with the smaller hallway closet. Since last year everything was moved to a bigger Kallax that’s still riddled with gaping holes: enough space left to welcome new boxes. But first we have to say our goodbyes to a few ones.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Beta adds HDR streaming on Steam Deck OLED | GamingOnLinux
Valve just released the latest Steam Beta for all supported platforms, bringing with it some important fixes and improvements to Steam Deck OLED streaming. To check it out you need to opt into the Beta in Settings -> System Update Channel.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ The massive Project Zomboid Build 42 is out now | GamingOnLinux
Project Zomboid just had a big free upgrade with Build 42 now out in the stable branch, bringing with it an overhaul to various parts of the game.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ I love my Steam Machine but there's lots of work Valve need to do | GamingOnLinux
The Steam Machine has released and as Valve go through the list more people will get it, but it was pushed out clearly a bit too early. ICYMI: you can see my initial thoughts in the previous GamingOnLinux article.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Dreamsend: Wintersong is a 2.5D cyberpunk fantasy strategy RPG worth keeping an eye on | GamingOnLinux
Recently announced by developer Anthony Nguyen, Dreamsend: Wintersong is an indie 2.5D cyberpunk fantasy strategy RPG that looks real interesting. Looks a little bit like those "HD-2D" games from Square Enix and others.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Co-op group climbing game Sunset Summit from the devs of DEVOUR arrives August | GamingOnLinux
Brothers Joe and Andrew Fender, the devs behind the indie mega hit DEVOUR, have revealed that Sunset Summit will arrive on August 21st. It's being published by Future Friends Games and there's a demo live on Steam that should work fine with Proton on SteamOS / Linux.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Double Fine get layoffs after split from Microsoft | GamingOnLinux
Double Fine have announced that 23 members of their team have been let go, as they need to cut down on expenses to keep the studio alive. This follows their split from Microsoft / Xbox earlier in July.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve make it clear no one is skipping ahead in the list for a Steam Machine | GamingOnLinux
A fair amount of people don't quite understand how the Steam Machine reservation and waitlist works - so Valve reminded people no one is skipping the line. ICYMI: see my Steam Machine initial thoughts.