Since launching my categorization tool Shoppy I've had some fun analyzing collected data which resulted in considerable complication of the prediction model. And now I feel the urge to write a deeper dive into its inner workings. I'm not sure how useful it would be for anyone who isn't a part of the Grocery Categorization industry, but hopefully some NLP tricks could be at least interesting to any general practitioner.

Please note that I'm by no means an NLP expert! Part of the reason for writing this kind of posts is to try and nerd-snipe someone who knows more into sharing their expertise.