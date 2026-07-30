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Voting Against Hate
A decade ago, a few hours after the vote for Brexit became a fact, we left for York with my mother. We were all unhappy about Brexit and hoped that maybe the counting of votes (in the referendum) would be overturned later in the day.
In hindsight, the EU did not turn out to be the monster that Boris Johnson et al said it would become. Politics of hate and division got their way though; our national economy has worsened since then. Earlier today Rianne and I voted against hate. We also voted for politicians who have been good to us, protecting us from barbaric misogynists. █
Image source: Brexit Day