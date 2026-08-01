FreeBSD and OpenBSD Picks

One of my FreeBSD machines sits between the Internet and the rest of my network.

I wanted Suricata to monitor traffic arriving on four of the machine's interfaces and complain when something looks wrong.

I started with one interface, `mce1`, and planned to add the other three after capture worked.

The capture interfaces are backed by Mellanox ConnectX adapters handled by the mlx5en driver, and they use a jumbo-frame MTU of 9000 bytes.