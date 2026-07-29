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Drupal Cannot Cope With Very Heavy Loads
Lately, as in this past week, Tux Machines was targeted a lot by scrapers or bots or spiders or whatever. That's the only explanation for persistently high traffic that scours through very old pages. Had we still used Drupal, this would be trouble. Caching hundreds of thousands of pages isn't easy and in Drupal parameters can be passed by visitors, bypassing caches.
I don't miss Drupal. In hindsight, it was a very "high maintenance" habit. I probably will never install it again, ever, anywhere. █
Image source: Drupal logo