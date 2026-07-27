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Linux 7.2-rc5
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2026
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It's Sunday afternoon, and once more we have quite a massive -rc5.
The same thing happened in 7.1, so part of it is just the "new
normal". But I think this time the bigger part of it is that the
networking tree ended up having some pent up work from the previous
week due to conference distractions. So over a third of the patch is
networking, although the bulk of that is obviously on the driver side.
There are all the usual other drivers in here too, although for a
change there are more USB changes than GPU drivers. So that's
something. But there's a little bit of everything on the driver side
(sound, tty, block, firewire - you get the idea).
And then there's everything else: tooling (selftest and perf),
fielsystems (smb, btrfs), rust and arch fixes, documentation...
So it's a bit too big for my liking, but nothing in there strikes me
as particularly strange or scary.
Linus
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The 7.2-rc5 kernel prepatch is out for testing. Linus said: "
So it's a bit too big for my liking, but nothing in there strikes me as particularly strange or scary".