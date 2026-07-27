Linux 7.2-rc5

It's Sunday afternoon, and once more we have quite a massive -rc5.

The same thing happened in 7.1, so part of it is just the "new normal". But I think this time the bigger part of it is that the networking tree ended up having some pent up work from the previous week due to conference distractions. So over a third of the patch is networking, although the bulk of that is obviously on the driver side.

There are all the usual other drivers in here too, although for a change there are more USB changes than GPU drivers. So that's something. But there's a little bit of everything on the driver side (sound, tty, block, firewire - you get the idea).

And then there's everything else: tooling (selftest and perf), fielsystems (smb, btrfs), rust and arch fixes, documentation...

So it's a bit too big for my liking, but nothing in there strikes me as particularly strange or scary.

Linus