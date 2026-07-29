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Secure Shell
Since petitioning for help finding affordable aquatic gear people came forth with offers to help/donate some (thank you!) and the snails/shells seem to be reproducing like mad as they like the warm weather. Maybe soon we'll transfer them all or a subset of them to a larger tank.
In Rianne's case, the tank is large enough and has the necessary equipment, but mine (or the shells') lacks a filter and it'll get too cold in winter. Due to legal challenges our budget is low.
Last month we saw Tim's very large tank (aquarium) and this expensive hobby is only as sustainable as the passion for it. █
Image source: Haeckel: embryos as a question on the cover of a magazine that promoted evolution teaching after the Scopes trial. The answer was number 9.