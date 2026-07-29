news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Audiocasts/Shows
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The Ask Noah Show ☛ Ask Noah Show: Ask Noah Show 499
Join us next week for the recording of episode of 500. We'll be live from the Tamarack Tap Room at 6pm next Tuesday Aug 4th. This week we talk about Steve building a custom distro for his house with BootC!
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Graphics Stack
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Collabora ☛ Cracking backdoored Windows Open: Porting RADV to WIN32
RADV’s experimental backdoored Windows port brings Mesa’s open source Vulkan driver for AMD GPUs closer to running real workloads, while highlighting the need for a stable interface to AMD’s proprietary kernel driver.
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Applications
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HowTo Geek ☛ I broke my PC and learned why Linux's boring features are actually genius
We've all been there at some point, staring at a blank screen on a system that fails to boot, or one where hardware options are limited. One dependable ally in those situations is Linux. While some people expect advanced, cutting-edge features from their OS, the real power of Linux lies within its utility. No matter what your daily driver is, having such a capable tool at your disposal is of enormous help.
Robust tooling, strong utility, versatility, a capable shell, and high customizability—Linux has it all, unmatched by Windows or macOS. It is like comparing apples to oranges—it's that unfair. If you don't see the power of Linux, you need to push the boat out and explore much further. Here are the features Linux has that have saved my behind on more than one occasion.
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It's FOSS ☛ I Really Want to Love This Markdown Editor, But One Thing Holds It Back
It gives an IDE feel with lots of features that fits the workflow of developers working on technical documentation of their projects.
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Dusk Audio Sunset Circuits: six synthesizers in one free plugin (mac, linux, win)
Dusk Audio Sunset Circuits melds six distinct synthesizers in one free plugin for macOS, Linux, and Windows.
The flood of new Synthesizer plugins shows no signs of slowing down. The market for free synths, in particular, is growing and growing.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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Plasma Vault Advisory: You should probably switch to gocryptfs
Months ago, some distributions accidentally removed cryfs and encfs from Vaults dependencies (temporarily). And some distributions are removing them intentionally from their package repositories (at least, for the time being).
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