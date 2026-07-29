GNU/Linux Leftovers

We've all been there at some point, staring at a blank screen on a system that fails to boot, or one where hardware options are limited. One dependable ally in those situations is Linux. While some people expect advanced, cutting-edge features from their OS, the real power of Linux lies within its utility. No matter what your daily driver is, having such a capable tool at your disposal is of enormous help.

Robust tooling, strong utility, versatility, a capable shell, and high customizability—Linux has it all, unmatched by Windows or macOS. It is like comparing apples to oranges—it's that unfair. If you don't see the power of Linux, you need to push the boat out and explore much further. Here are the features Linux has that have saved my behind on more than one occasion.