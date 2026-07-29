Nowadays, safety is in the focus of C++. Whether it’s at committee meetings, conference talks, or hallway discussions, the topic keeps coming up. C++26 made some big steps forward in this area, and one recurring theme is the reduction of cases leading to undefined behaviour.

With the words of one of the presented proposals, “undefined behaviour has all but unbounded potential for bad program behaviour, including security leaks, data corruption, deadlocks, and so on”. The simple act of violating a precondition can silently turn a perfectly correct-looking program into one that exhibits any of these.

In today’s article, we look at how and where C++26 addresses this. A couple of these changes we have already covered on this blog, but they are worth reiterating in this context. And there is one important change we haven’t talked about yet. Let’s start with that.