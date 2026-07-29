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LinuxGizmos.com

EDATEC ED-IPC1200 and ED-IPC1220 add DIN-rail I/O around Raspberry Pi CM0

EDATEC has expanded its family of Raspberry Pi Compute Module 0-based DIN-rail industrial computers with the ED-IPC1200 and ED-IPC1220. Both models provide Ethernet, USB, RS232, dual RS485, optional wireless connectivity, and isolated control interfaces, while the ED-IPC1220 includes additional digital I/O and analog inputs.

ThingPulse Icon256 is a WLED-based word clock with 256 RGB LEDs

The ThingPulse Icon256 is a Wi-Fi-connected word clock that displays the time as illuminated phrases across a 16 × 16 RGB LED matrix. The finished unit includes an enclosure, an English-language front panel, preinstalled firmware, and USB-C power input.

PineVoice RISC-V smart speaker supports local wake-word detection for Home Assistant

The PineVoice is a compact RISC-V smart speaker designed to operate as a local voice-assistant satellite for Home Assistant and other platforms supporting the Wyoming protocol. The device combines a dual-microphone array, built-in speaker, local wake-word detection, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and open-source firmware.

9to5Linux

Wayfire 0.11 Wayland Compositor Adds Better Fractional Scaling, HDR Rendering

But Wayfire 0.11 is already a big release, bringing improvements to fractional scaling by moving geometry handling to floating-point numbers and enabling HiDPI support for Xwayland applications, which results in crisp text/rendering with any combination of resolution and scale.

First Look at Firefox’s Brand-New Design in Firefox Nightly

Mozilla is calling the new Firefox design “Project Nova” internally, and the ultimate goal is to make the popular open-source web browser feel cleaner, faster, adaptable, and warmer. The new design was split into two parts, the first one being the redesigned settings delivered with the Firefox 152 update.

Fwupd 2.1.7 Linux Firmware Updater Brings New Features and Improvements

Coming more than three weeks after fwupd 2.1.6, the fwupd 2.1.7 release introduces support for PixArt PJP360 devices, an MTD lock security attribute, support for “externally managed” EFI signature lists, and “well known” AppStream IDs for common BIOS settings.

Canonical Introduces Virtualization HWE Stack for Ubuntu 26.04 LTS

As you all know, Canonical already offers kernel and graphics HWE stacks for long-term supported Ubuntu releases, but now it has decided to also offer a virtualization HWE stack to enable support for newer hardware on Ubuntu LTS releases.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 26th, 2026

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news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 29, 2026

These form in higher altitudes when moisture in the ground rises back out of the Earth slowly, basically just like a reverse icicle.

Updated This Past Day

  1. In IBM, PIPs and RAs (Layoffs) Have Become Almost the Same Thing, Workers 'Expire' With Age (Seniority, Experience) and Empathy is Punishable by Termination
    IBM does seem like a dead company
  2. "Social Dialogue" With the Man Who Never Faced Real Competition at the European Patent Office (EPO), He Buys the Voters and Eliminates Rivals
    Will the "Pretender" write back?
  3. Greenwashing Corruption With a "Chief Sustainability Officer", Who Infamously Defended Battisetelli's Crimes at the EPO and Petitioned for Him
    She was rewarded for conspiring against EPO staff, as usual
  4. What I Explained to Police About Blackmail and Death Threats via Burner Accounts (a Practice Which Generally Constitutes a Crime)
    Today I've communicated several times with police
  5. Improving the Static Site Generator
    Our system has fixes triaged

    New

  6. At Microsoft, PIPs Are Sometimes Known as "LITE" (a Silent Layoffs Legal Hack or a Shrewd Workaround to Skirt WARN Act)
    Zero "layoffs" to report
  7. Gemini Links 28/07/2026: “Strategies Against Algorithms” and DIYers
    Links for the day
  8. Digital Restrictions (DRM) and Microsoft: What Kills XBox Will Kill Windows Next
    Microsoft wrongly and very arrogantly assumed that users would tolerate everything it throws their way
  9. GNU/Linux in Afghanistan Reaches 7%
    For many years it was stuck at less than 1%
  10. Links 28/07/2026: "People’s Claude Chats Are Publicly Accessible Online" and SpaceX Stock Crashes Like Its Products
    Links for the day
  11. UK tech sector missing from democratic process
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  12. How Not to Cover Elections (Democracy Relies on Reliable, Complete Information)
    Misinformed voters are a recipe for disaster
  13. Microsoft E.E.E. (and "Bait and Switch") Going Exactly According to Plan
    That is what they are trying to tell us and the companies that employ us
  14. IBM: An Old Company That Hates Old People
    Remember that's coming to Red Hat workers in 2 months
  15. Strict Policy on Violence and Violent Language
    This matter is now being escalated to law firms
  16. Avoiding Discrimination Against People With Disabilities
    work underway to improve the system which runs the sites
  17. Links 28/07/2026: XBox DRM Doomed Everyone (Cannot Play Anything), Slop (Ponzi Scheme) Being Pinkwashed Now
    Links for the day
  18. Gemini Links 28/07/2026: Ethics, GIMP Script-Fu, SMTP Versus Gemini, and Proposal for Better TOFU
    Links for the day
  19. To a Sociopath, Ethical People Are Bad People. Don't Fall for It.
    If you put sociopaths on a pedestal, the pedestal will break
  20. Diversity in Debian
    bringing up the topic is the real problem, diversity itself is a taboo subject
  21. GNU/Linux in Brazil. The B in BRIC(S).
    the "market share" is assessed to be around 5%
  22. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  23. IRC Proceedings: Monday, July 27, 2026
    IRC logs for Monday, July 27, 2026
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-07-22 to 2026-07-28
    4705 /irc.shtml
    3370 /n/2026/07/22/IBM_is_Not_Done_Destroying_Red_Hat_Wait_Till_October_1_2006_Mor.shtml
    3062 /index.shtml
    2696 /browse/latest.shtml
    2231 /browse/index.shtml
    1518 /n/2026/07/27/After_statCounter_Figures_Out_Many_Unknowns_Were_in_Fact_GNU_Li.shtml
    1284 /n/2026/02/12/Windows_Has_Become_Increasingly_Irrelevant.shtml
    1221 /about.shtml
    1176 /n/2026/07/24/Dan_Williams_Represented_Real_Diversity_in_Linux.shtml
    1138 /n/2026/07/22/Site_a_Bit_Slower_Due_to_Visitors_Load.shtml
    1070 /n/2026/07/26/Centrica_fraud_exposed_worse_than_Palestine_Action_terrorists_w.shtml
    1001 /o/2023/04/05/easyos-5-2-1/index.shtml
    876 /n/2026/07/25/Wife_of_Dan_Williams_Has_Explained_Mental_Factors_Leading_to_Hi.shtml
    859 /o/2017/05/09/coreboot-openstack-summit/index.shtml
    849 /n/2026/02/12/Microsoft_Slop_CEO_Speaks_of_Layoffs.shtml
    837 /n/2026/02/13/IRC_Proceedings_Thursday_February_12_2026.shtml
    807 /n/2026/07/24/Give_Me_Your_Dumbest_Devices.shtml
    779 /n/2026/07/22/State_of_the_Invidious_Project.shtml
    773 /n/2026/07/22/IBM_Will_Report_Results_Tonight_CET_It_s_Already_Investigated_f.shtml
    770 /n/2026/07/25/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    759 /intro.shtml
    734 /n/2026/07/22/Not_Everything_Can_be_Automated.shtml
    716 /n/2026/07/25/Earlier_This_Year_Dan_Williams_Prepared_for_Scenario_Where_Linu.shtml
    696 /n/2026/07/22/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    687 /n/2026/07/22/After_Involvement_by_the_Free_Software_Foundation_FSF_LibreTech.shtml
    686 /n/2026/07/26/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    684 /n/2026/07/23/Freexian_Debian_antitrust_unfair_competition_against_joint_auth.shtml
    684 /n/2026/07/24/Links_24_07_2026_Mass_Layoffs_at_Patreon_Netflix_Deemed_Bad_for.shtml
    678 /n/2026/07/22/GNU_Linux_OS_in_ComorOS.shtml
    671 /n/2026/07/25/Several_New_Series_Coming_Soon.shtml
    660 /n/2026/07/23/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    659 /n/2026/07/25/Links_25_07_2026_Data_Breaches_Abundant_and_Attribution_Imperil.shtml
    656 /n/2026/07/22/Gemini_Links_22_07_2026_Fault_Lines_the_Dark_Web_and_Beyond_and.shtml
    636 /n/2026/07/22/Microsoft_Redefines_Layoffs_to_Give_Smaller_Tallies.shtml
    627 /n/2026/02/10/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    616 /n/2026/07/22/Age_of_consent_DebConf26_registered_sex_offender_in_Argentina.shtml
    608 /n/2026/07/22/Things_We_Could_Do_More_Than_Half_a_Century_Ago_But_Can_No_Long.shtml
    605 /n/2026/07/24/What_Freedom_Does_Not_Mean.shtml
    604 /n/2026/07/26/Links_26_07_2026_Nate_Silver_Discovers_the_Educated_Poor_and_In.shtml
    594 /n/2026/07/24/Microsoft_Layoffs_in_India.shtml
    592 /n/2026/07/23/BLinks_23_07_2026_RIP_John_C_Dvorak_Organisation_Weaponised_Aga.shtml
    585 /n/2026/07/22/Anupa_Ann_Joseph_Debian_defamation_gang.shtml
    583 /n/2026/07/24/Linuxiac_is_Plagiarism.shtml
    580 /n/2026/07/24/Almost_5_Years_Without_Social_Control_Media_Mind_Prison.shtml
    579 /n/2026/07/25/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Series_The_Solution_of_No_Choice_A_S.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Mission Center 1.2.0 Released
a pair of articles
Canonical Introduces Virtualization HWE Stack for Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Canonical announces the HWE (Hardware Enablement) stack for virtualization on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) systems and later.
Applications: Auto-cpufreq 3.1.0, Google Chrome, GNU Binutils 2.47
3 updates
Linux 7.2-rc5
It's Sunday afternoon, and once more we have quite a massive -rc5
Release of GNU C Library 2.44
GNU C Library 2.44 is out
IBM Fedora: We Forced 'Secure Boot' on Linux, Now It Discourages Dual-Booting [original]
That is what they are trying to tell us and the companies that employ us
Abusive Cults a Phenomenon Recognised by Formal Authorities [original]
This matter is now being escalated to law firms
 
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Shelly 3.0 GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Released as a Major Update
Shelly 3.0 graphical package manager for Arch Linux distributions is now available for download with a full rewrite in Zig, a completely rebuilt GTK4 experience, and more.
Getting More Political [original]
Tomorrow we'll get some attention again
Wayfire 0.11 Wayland Compositor Adds Better Fractional Scaling, HDR Rendering
Wayfire 0.11 modular and extensible Wayland compositor is now available with better fractional scaling, HDR rendering, support for per-output ICC profiles, and more.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux picks
Web and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
FOSS and more
Mozilla: Firefox Nightly and MozPhab 2.15.4 Released
Firefox news
Debian: Freexian, DebConf26, and Slopware Based on Debian
Freexian and more
GUADEC, GNOME Shell Extensions, and Slop
GNOME leftovers
KDE: KIO Too Slow for Many Files, New Developer Hacking on KDE's Network Manager
KDE news
Audiocasts/Shows: Michael Geist, Late Night Linux, and This Week in Linux
3 new episodes
Linux Kernel: Networking, Slop, and Holes
4 picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Games: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Skate 3 Recomp 2.0, EmuDeck, Denuvo DRM, and More
mostly from Liam Dawe
Open Hardware/Modding: Orange Pi, ESP32, and More
hardware news
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Security Leftovers
Security picks
Migrating a NAS from TrueNAS Core to vanilla FreeBSD, NTSYNC driver
FreeBSD bits
Pyramid Scheme Piggybacking Misnomer "Hey Hi" (Like "Crypto"), Now "Linux" Foundation (for "Linux" "Brand") and Openwashing
Red Hat is fully subverted now
Linux isn't your only escape route from Windows and macOS—here are 4 alternatives
Most people who step outside of Windows and macOS assume Linux is the only alternative worth taking seriously
Windows 11 ruined my old laptop, but this lightweight Linux distro brought it back to life
Once I decided to try Zorin OS Lite, which promised to make the laptop feel snappy and light again
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
OpenUK Wants Britain to Stop Giving Away Open Source Creations
They point to MCP, built by two engineers in London, that ended up under US-based governance
Improving Accessibility [original]
work underway to improve the system which runs the sites
AI and Linux: a bit of ranting
Rants follow
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Here's to Another Two Decades... [original]
last month we all celebrated in northern England as the site turned 22
GNU/Linux Approaching 5% in Cambodia [original]
Judging by the new and revised figures
New Addition to the Family [original]
Another new penguin-themed item for the house
Linux, BSD Leftovers
last batch
Hardware Leftovers
3 stories
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS leftovers
Fedora: Kevin Fenzi (IBM), Fedora’s Hypocrisy (IBM Speaks of "Conflict-of-Interest Policy"), and LVM in RHEL etc.
Red Hat news
Google Summer of Code 2026 Reports for KDE, GUADEC 2026 Report
GNOME and KDE picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Valve, Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, and More
Steam and games
Introducing Taiyo DHCP Server
I'd like to introduce a project I've been working on called Taiyo DHCP Server
First Look at Firefox’s Brand-New Design in Firefox Nightly
A first look at Firefox’s new design in Firefox Nightly with a bluish theme by default and all-rounded elements across the entire interface.
GNU/Linux Reaches 5+ Percent Market Share in Indonesia, an All-Time High [original]
Based on statCounter at least
About 70% of Tux Machines is Not in Its Gemini Capsule [original]
Techrights has long taken accessibility quite seriously
Fwupd 2.1.7 Linux Firmware Updater Brings New Features and Improvements
Fwupd 2.1.7 Linux firmware updater is now available for download with support for PixArt PJP360 devices, an MTD lock security attribute, support for “externally managed” EFI signature lists, and more.
Never Give Up [original]
If you are subjected to online abuse, don't give up
Linux Mint’s Cinnamon 6.8 Desktop Environment Will Fully Support Wayland
Cinnamon 6.8 will fully support Wayland in the next major Linux Mint release, along with various other improvements and new features.
I tried umbrelOS, and it's the easiest way to grow your homelab
The umbrelOS is a server OS for everybody
As Ubuntu embraces AI, Debian discusses banning all AI-generated code
The rapid development of LLM coding tools has forced the open-source community to ask itself the question...
Orange Pi 5B SBC gets Ubuntu Desktop and Audio Production OS images with Bluetooth/Wi-Fi fix missed for 8 years
Joshua Riek’s ubuntu-rockchip project helped many run working OS images for their Rockchip SBCs
Ubuntu Touch update brings better support for modern smartphones & web apps
Ubuntu Touch is a mobile Linux distribution designed to run on smartphones and tablets
The FFmpeg GUI Frame 0.32.0 Released with UI Scaling Support
Frame, the free open-source graphical front end for FFmpeg media library
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
Beelink EQi 304 Mini PC Review – BIOS
Play Local Music With File-Manager Simplicity
Old school style, old school vibes. SonicTree is for people who like browse music files in folders the way they are stored on the disk.
RawTherapee 5.13 Adds Tool Enhancements & New Cameras Support
After more than a year of development
Microsoft Becoming Irrelevant [original]
Windows is rapidly shedding off userbase
Android Leftovers
Your Android's System Data Now Takes Up Cloud Storage Space - Here's How To Disable It
Community Assistance for Our Fish and Snails/Shells [original]
help us find aquarium equipment
Your Linux kernel keeps getting smarter—here's how
You might not even think it gets updated all that often
Big in Japan [original]
Now it's at over 5%
After a decade on Windows, I finally understand why Linux users never go back
Those are the parts that have slowly made Linux grow on me
SparkyLinux: Fooyin
fooyin is developed primarily on Linux
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Vantum – lightweight Linux distribution
Vantum is a lightweight Ubuntu-based Linux distribution built with Woof-CE, the official Puppy Linux build system
Review: Package Forge and Soar
Often times new package managers for Linux fall into one of two categories
FriendlyELEC updates NanoPi M6 with ES8389 audio codec and revised I/O
Operating-system options include Ubuntu 24.04 with GNOME and Wayland, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Development and Hardware Leftovers
Hardware and software development picks
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 26th, 2026
The 302nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending July 26th, 2026.