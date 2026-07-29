news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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In IBM, PIPs and RAs (Layoffs) Have Become Almost the Same Thing, Workers 'Expire' With Age (Seniority, Experience) and Empathy is Punishable by Termination
IBM does seem like a dead company
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"Social Dialogue" With the Man Who Never Faced Real Competition at the European Patent Office (EPO), He Buys the Voters and Eliminates Rivals
Will the "Pretender" write back?
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Greenwashing Corruption With a "Chief Sustainability Officer", Who Infamously Defended Battisetelli's Crimes at the EPO and Petitioned for Him
She was rewarded for conspiring against EPO staff, as usual
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What I Explained to Police About Blackmail and Death Threats via Burner Accounts (a Practice Which Generally Constitutes a Crime)
Today I've communicated several times with police
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Improving the Static Site Generator
Our system has fixes triaged
New
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At Microsoft, PIPs Are Sometimes Known as "LITE" (a Silent Layoffs Legal Hack or a Shrewd Workaround to Skirt WARN Act)
Zero "layoffs" to report
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Gemini Links 28/07/2026: “Strategies Against Algorithms” and DIYers
Links for the day
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Digital Restrictions (DRM) and Microsoft: What Kills XBox Will Kill Windows Next
Microsoft wrongly and very arrogantly assumed that users would tolerate everything it throws their way
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GNU/Linux in Afghanistan Reaches 7%
For many years it was stuck at less than 1%
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Links 28/07/2026: "People’s Claude Chats Are Publicly Accessible Online" and SpaceX Stock Crashes Like Its Products
Links for the day
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UK tech sector missing from democratic process
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
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How Not to Cover Elections (Democracy Relies on Reliable, Complete Information)
Misinformed voters are a recipe for disaster
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Microsoft E.E.E. (and "Bait and Switch") Going Exactly According to Plan
That is what they are trying to tell us and the companies that employ us
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IBM: An Old Company That Hates Old People
Remember that's coming to Red Hat workers in 2 months
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Strict Policy on Violence and Violent Language
This matter is now being escalated to law firms
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Avoiding Discrimination Against People With Disabilities
work underway to improve the system which runs the sites
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Links 28/07/2026: XBox DRM Doomed Everyone (Cannot Play Anything), Slop (Ponzi Scheme) Being Pinkwashed Now
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 28/07/2026: Ethics, GIMP Script-Fu, SMTP Versus Gemini, and Proposal for Better TOFU
Links for the day
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To a Sociopath, Ethical People Are Bad People. Don't Fall for It.
If you put sociopaths on a pedestal, the pedestal will break
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Diversity in Debian
bringing up the topic is the real problem, diversity itself is a taboo subject
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GNU/Linux in Brazil. The B in BRIC(S).
the "market share" is assessed to be around 5%
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Monday, July 27, 2026
IRC logs for Monday, July 27, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.
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