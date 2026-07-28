news
Wayfire 0.11 Wayland Compositor Adds Better Fractional Scaling, HDR Rendering
But Wayfire 0.11 is already a big release, bringing improvements to fractional scaling by moving geometry handling to floating-point numbers and enabling HiDPI support for Xwayland applications, which results in crisp text/rendering with any combination of resolution and scale.
This release also enables support for per-output ICC profiles and per-surface color management, and HDR rendering support for capable displays, which requires the Vulkan renderer. Talking about Vulkan, Wayfire 0.11 extends Vulkan support to include a few more effects, including 2D and 3D view transformations and Wobbly.