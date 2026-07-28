Wayfire 0.11 Wayland Compositor Adds Better Fractional Scaling, HDR Rendering

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EDATEC ED-IPC1200 and ED-IPC1220 add DIN-rail I/O around Raspberry Pi CM0

EDATEC has expanded its family of Raspberry Pi Compute Module 0-based DIN-rail industrial computers with the ED-IPC1200 and ED-IPC1220. Both models provide Ethernet, USB, RS232, dual RS485, optional wireless connectivity, and isolated control interfaces, while the ED-IPC1220 includes additional digital I/O and analog inputs.

ThingPulse Icon256 is a WLED-based word clock with 256 RGB LEDs

The ThingPulse Icon256 is a Wi-Fi-connected word clock that displays the time as illuminated phrases across a 16 × 16 RGB LED matrix. The finished unit includes an enclosure, an English-language front panel, preinstalled firmware, and USB-C power input.

PineVoice RISC-V smart speaker supports local wake-word detection for Home Assistant

The PineVoice is a compact RISC-V smart speaker designed to operate as a local voice-assistant satellite for Home Assistant and other platforms supporting the Wyoming protocol. The device combines a dual-microphone array, built-in speaker, local wake-word detection, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and open-source firmware.

FriendlyELEC updates NanoPi M6 with ES8389 audio codec and revised I/O

The NanoPi M6V2 is a compact SBC featuring 8K HDMI output, dual MIPI camera and display interfaces, NVMe SSD support, and 6 TOPS of AI performance. The board targets edge-computing applications such as light NAS systems, smart home gateways, digital signage, and portable media players.

SpacemiT MUSE Pi Pro is an octa-core RISC-V SBC with Armbian support

The MUSE Pi Pro is an 85 × 56mm single-board computer built around SpacemiT’s M1 processor, combining eight 64-bit RISC-V cores with 2.0 TOPS of AI processing capability. The board provides up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory, onboard eMMC storage, NVMe expansion, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and multiple camera and display interfaces.

9to5Linux

First Look at Firefox’s Brand-New Design in Firefox Nightly

Mozilla is calling the new Firefox design “Project Nova” internally, and the ultimate goal is to make the popular open-source web browser feel cleaner, faster, adaptable, and warmer. The new design was split into two parts, the first one being the redesigned settings delivered with the Firefox 152 update.

Fwupd 2.1.7 Linux Firmware Updater Brings New Features and Improvements

Coming more than three weeks after fwupd 2.1.6, the fwupd 2.1.7 release introduces support for PixArt PJP360 devices, an MTD lock security attribute, support for “externally managed” EFI signature lists, and “well known” AppStream IDs for common BIOS settings.

Canonical Introduces Virtualization HWE Stack for Ubuntu 26.04 LTS

As you all know, Canonical already offers kernel and graphics HWE stacks for long-term supported Ubuntu releases, but now it has decided to also offer a virtualization HWE stack to enable support for newer hardware on Ubuntu LTS releases.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 26th, 2026

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Wayfire 0.11 Wayland Compositor Adds Better Fractional Scaling, HDR Rendering

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 28, 2026

Wayfire 0.11

But Wayfire 0.11 is already a big release, bringing improvements to fractional scaling by moving geometry handling to floating-point numbers and enabling HiDPI support for Xwayland applications, which results in crisp text/rendering with any combination of resolution and scale.

This release also enables support for per-output ICC profiles and per-surface color management, and HDR rendering support for capable displays, which requires the Vulkan renderer. Talking about Vulkan, Wayfire 0.11 extends Vulkan support to include a few more effects, including 2D and 3D view transformations and Wobbly.

Read on

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