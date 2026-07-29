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Driving GNU/Linux Adoption
The birds have arrived late today. Today and tomorrow I'll publish many articles, so having them as companions is extra nice. This week I focus mostly on corruption in Europe, but this morning I spent a lot of time observing the rapid growth of GNU/Linux worldwide by checking the figures one country at a time. On August 2 (Sunday) there will be new figures from statCounter, which will make it extra interesting. █
Image source: It is accessories that bring up the cost - you must have a hood