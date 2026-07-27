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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2026



Quoting: Ubuntu Touch update brings better support for modern smartphones & web apps - Liliputing —

Ubuntu Touch is a mobile Linux distribution designed to run on smartphones and tablets. But since the project was abandoned by Canonical, it’s been maintained by a relatively small team of volunteers at UBPorts, so the list of officially supported devices is fairly small, and major updates don’t come around all that often.

But Ubuntu 24.04-2.0 Beta is a fairly big update that brings a number of major improvements including better support for a common feature on modern smartphones, and better support for recent websites and web apps.