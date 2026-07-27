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SparkyLinux: Fooyin
Quoting: Fooyin - SparkyLinux —
fooyin is a customisable desktop music player. It combines flexible playback, library management, playlists, and scripting tools in an interface that can be rearranged from a blank canvas or adapted from preset layouts. The player is built around extensibility. fooyin supports plugins for widgets, decoders, tag readers, DSPs, and integrations, and includes FooScript for advanced display formatting, queries, autoplaylists, and widget behaviour.