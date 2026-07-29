Qubes Security Patches (Xen), Distro Based on Fedora; Red Hat Still Harping About Buzzwords

Even as prompt engineering and model orchestration get more sophisticated, there are tasks where fine-tuning a smaller, specialized large language model (LLM) is the more practical path. It's how you teach a model to handle your specific data, your domain, or your format. Fine-tuning works, until it quietly breaks something you didn't test.

You train a model on your data, try a few prompts, and everything looks great. Then you deploy it and discover it's forgotten how to do basic math. Or it stopped following safety guidelines. Or it lost a language it used to handle fluently. The new skill landed, but something old disappeared.