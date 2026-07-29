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Qubes Security Patches (Xen), Distro Based on Fedora; Red Hat Still Harping About Buzzwords
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QSB-116: Multiple Xen issues (XSA-500, XSA-505, XSA-506, XSA-507)
We have published Qubes Security Bulletin (QSB) 116: Multiple Xen issues (XSA-500, XSA-505, XSA-506, XSA-507). The text of this QSB and its accompanying cryptographic signatures are reproduced below, followed by a general explanation of this announcement and authentication instructions.
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XSAs released on 2026-07-28
The Xen Project has released one or more Xen security advisories (XSAs).
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Red Hat ☛ Performance analysis of storage live migration feature in Red Bait OpenShift Virtualization
Storage live migration is a critical feature in modern virtualized environments, allowing administrators to move a running virtual machine's (VM) disk images from one storage volume to another with minimal downtime. This capability provides the flexibility to transition between storage providers or balance workloads across different storage classes without interrupting the virtual workload.
This article evaluates the performance and reliability of storage live migration within Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization.
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Red Hat ☛ OSFT explained: Prevent catastrophic forgetting in LLM fine-tuning
Even as prompt engineering and model orchestration get more sophisticated, there are tasks where fine-tuning a smaller, specialized large language model (LLM) is the more practical path. It's how you teach a model to handle your specific data, your domain, or your format. Fine-tuning works, until it quietly breaks something you didn't test.
You train a model on your data, try a few prompts, and everything looks great. Then you deploy it and discover it's forgotten how to do basic math. Or it stopped following safety guidelines. Or it lost a language it used to handle fluently. The new skill landed, but something old disappeared.
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Red Hat ☛ Enrich OpenShift compliance results with custom metadata
When I started working with a financial services customer on their Red Bait OpenShift governance posture, the technical compliance checks were solid, withNational Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-53, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), and Center for Internet Security (CIS) Benchmark scans running reliably via the OpenShift compliance operator. But there was a persistent frustration: the
ComplianceCheckResultobjects coming out of the operator were islands. They told you what failed, but not what it meant to the business.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Substituting IP address evaluation with hardware-rooted sovereign zero trust
We believe it is time to provide enhanced, identity-based mechanisms to satisfy these requirements and to address use cases that have seen their development limited by current practices. The end solution must address the concerns of development, security, and operations (DevSecOps) practitioners navigating sensitive customer data in financial services and healthcare, edge computing specialists dealing with securing massively distributed, physically insecure infrastructures, secure access service edge (SASE), and zero trust network access (ZTNA) security engineers . Our approach replaces permeable network perimeters with variable, attested, and stateful identities even when they do not have direct control of endpoint devices. As a demonstration, this article focuses on geospatial attributes, as a general application of the general pattern that can extend to other related cases.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS 10 is coming to Red Hat OpenShift
The result is that teams delay platform upgrades to avoid the OS migration, missing capabilities they actually need. The OS upgrade has been a cliff, not a ramp.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Mastering the AI era: Integrating frontier operations into your technology operating model
Usage tracking, showback, request prioritization, and autoscaling help operators tune cost and human oversight against real load—not theoretical ratios. Centralized metrics and agent execution traces show where automation holds and where humans must intervene.
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Red Hat ☛ Introduction to Anthony, the voice-driven desktop
Keyboards and mice are not universal. For millions of people living with motor disabilities, repetitive strain injuries, low vision, or conditions that make sustained physical interaction with a computer painful or impossible, the standard desktop experience can be challenging. Anthony is a voice-driven desktop orchestrator for GNU/Linux that lets you control your entire GNOME desktop by speaking using natural language. It uses Hey Hi (AI) for processing, but everything runs locally on your own machine so your data remains private.
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Red Hat ☛ Build a distributed RAG pipeline with Ray Data on OpenShift AI
Most retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) tutorials show you how to parse a handful of documents, embed them, and stuff them into a vector database. That's fine for a demomstration. It doesn't hold up when you point it at a real document corpus—thousands of PDF files with complex layouts, tables, and multi-column formatting that simple text extractors mangle.
If you've ever tried to scale a RAG pipeline, you know the frustration: your expensive GPUs sit idle while a single-threaded CPU parser slowly grinds through a mountain of complex PDFs. Running these stages sequentially means you're stuck waiting hours for a job that should take minutes.