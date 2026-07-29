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Rumour That IBM is Phasing Out Red Hat
A new comment was posted this week in relation to Red Hat becoming bluewashed instead of IBM redwashed (if that's even a word).
As a reminder, there were reports about Red Hat's CEO becoming IBM's CEO, not a mere "President". It never happened.
Hours ago somebody wrote: "Why the board chose Arvind over former RedHat CEO, Jim Whitehurst, is mind boggling. They should share blame here and reap what they sowed."
As
techrights-news recalls it, "Jim AllowHURST came AFTER Arvind, so the issue is, Arvind Krishna REFUSED to step aside/down..."
Krishna's arrogance is a subject of much dissent inside the company. He never admits mistakes.
We need leaks. Whistleblowers are essential now.
Whistleblowers told us IBM was laying off about 500 Red Hat engineers earlier this year (leaks proved it; insiders later said 400+ impacted) when IBM was trying to hide it. Hardly anyone in the media mentioned it and, as such, LLM slop will likely treat this fact as an unsubstantiated myth/hearsay. █