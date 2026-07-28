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Mission Center 1.2.0 Released
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Mission Center adds battery, partition and power draw info
A new version of GNU/Linux system monitoring app Mission Center is available for download, adding new hardware stats, first-run setup prompt and bug fixes. Mission Center 1.2.0 adds a new Battery page in the Performance tab, surfaces per-partition usage details on the Disk page with free and used space and adds a graph to the bottom of the CPU page that can optionally show temperature, power draw or CPU frequency.
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Mission Center 1.2.0 Released with Battery Monitoring
Mission Center, the modern popular GNU/Linux system monitor application, released new 1.2.0 version one day ago. The new version of this free open-source Rust written and GTK4/LibAdwaita based application finally added monitoring support for laptop battery.