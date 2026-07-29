Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

This past May, we shared our vision for the future of Firefox. Starting today, you can try out the next design evolution of Firefox in Nightly.

It’s still Firefox, now with a more cohesive look and feel across tabs, menus, panels, and other browser surfaces. You’ll notice softer tab shapes, a warmer color palette, updated icons, and – after hearing from many of you – the return of Compact Mode and new theme options to make Firefox your own.

Many of you have already spotted pieces of the new design in Nightly over the past few months. Now they’re coming together into one complete experience.