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Games: DOOM Using Regular Expressions and GamingOnLinux
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Hackaday ☛ DOOM Using Regular Expressions
The C-based driver applies the fixed, ordered list of find-and-replace rules to this string, which after more than ten-thousand of such substitutions later results in a single frame of the game. At about 80,000 substitutions per second on the given test system, that gets you to a sort-of playable framerate, even.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ STAR OCEAN series arrives on GOG | GamingOnLinux
Love a good RPG and DRM-free? Head over to GOG as they've added some STAR OCEAN titles to their catalogue today along with a sale. Also in case you missed the recent news - GOG confirmed they working towards bringing GOG Galaxy to Linux!
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton 10 and Proton 11 get Steamworks SDK 1.65 for Steam Machine, Steam Frame and Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
Not only do we have an update for Proton Experimental with plenty of improvements, but Valve also gave Proton 10 and Proton 11 updates too. Check out the GamingOnLinux Guide to all the different Proton versions if you're confused.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ GOG confirm they are working towards GOG Galaxy on Linux | GamingOnLinux
GOG previously said they planned to look closer at Linux, and that it was the next major frontier - and they're now working towards GOG Galaxy on Linux.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ There's now over 40 games ready for the Steam Frame | GamingOnLinux
We still don't know when the Steam Frame from Valve will arrive, but we do know the list of games ready for it continues to build up and there's now over 40.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental brings fixes for Far Cry New Dawn, Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, controller hotplugging and more | GamingOnLinux
Valve pushed out a brand new update for Proton Experimental on July 28th - making more Windows games run well on SteamOS / Linux systems. In case you missed our other recent article, Valve also put up a Proton 11.0-2 Release Candidate for testing.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Allogloom is a gorgeous looking point and click adventure launching in October | GamingOnLinux
If you're a fan of point and click adventures, Allogloom needs to be not just on your radar but right at the top of your wishlist too. This one really does look gorgeous with its hand-painted world. Allogloom is one of those games that just instantly jumps out at you due to the artwork - incredible.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ 007 First Light is now Steam Deck / Steam Machine Verified | GamingOnLinux
007 First Light recently had Denuvo DRM removed, and it's now fully Steam Deck / Steam Machine Verified. Valve gave it another test and a proper green tick after recent patches to the game.