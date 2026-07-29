Highlights of Shelly 3.0 include a revamped codebase for the package management, CLI and GUI interfaces, and keyring tool from C#/.NET to Zig, for fast, ahead-of-time compiled native executables, more predictable memory and resource lifetimes, and better compile-time checking at the C library boundary.

But Wayfire 0.11 is already a big release, bringing improvements to fractional scaling by moving geometry handling to floating-point numbers and enabling HiDPI support for Xwayland applications, which results in crisp text/rendering with any combination of resolution and scale.

Mozilla is calling the new Firefox design “Project Nova” internally, and the ultimate goal is to make the popular open-source web browser feel cleaner, faster, adaptable, and warmer. The new design was split into two parts, the first one being the redesigned settings delivered with the Firefox 152 update.

Coming more than three weeks after fwupd 2.1.6, the fwupd 2.1.7 release introduces support for PixArt PJP360 devices, an MTD lock security attribute, support for “externally managed” EFI signature lists, and “well known” AppStream IDs for common BIOS settings.

As you all know, Canonical already offers kernel and graphics HWE stacks for long-term supported Ubuntu releases, but now it has decided to also offer a virtualization HWE stack to enable support for newer hardware on Ubuntu LTS releases.