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Free Software is Gaining an Edge
Microsoft gets the wedge
Today has turned out to be much better than we thought or had anticipated, with many high-impact publications and another EPO bombshell tonight (or tomorrow, if time doesn't permit it later today). When it comes to curating GNU/Linux links, earlier this month we took things up another notch and broadened the net for discovery of news. We can now devote more energy (and time) to what we enjoy doing and want to do - spreading the good news about Free software.
There is some ongoing work (underway) to improve our platform and add new features. Hopefully we can complete this work by Christmastime. █