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Another 'Year' Coming to an End
Soon almost everybody goes on annual leave/holiday
We're just a couple of days away from the end of this month and tomorrow there's a local election. A few days later (2 days) Inter Milan plays ManCity and 2 weeks later (16 August 2026) English football is back. Then kids go back to school and students resume university life. It's around the time of our wedding anniversary (a few days apart).
Such is the cycle of life. You have some fights to fight, you have stories to tell, and you do your best to leave the planet in a better shape than it was in when you first came into it. Politically, economically, technologically, socially and so on. █
Image source: Birthday