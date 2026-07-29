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GNU/Linux at 6% in Singapore
In Singapore, which is a notoriously expensive city-state near Malaysia and Indonesia, there is a lot of IT-related business activity and innovative (novel) work. Singapore is in some sense like the "science park" of southeast Asia. This month GNU/Linux is measured at about 6% in Singapore (it was higher before). Throw mobile into the mix and Windows is already lagging behind both Android and iOS. In other words, Windows has fallen to #3, down from 94% to just 27%.
Singapore does not need Microsoft. It can create, deploy, and service its own stacks. There are many technically talented people in Singapore or overseas workers who lodge in Singapore. █