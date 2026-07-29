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A GrapheneOS Privacy Feature Just Became the Basis for a Federal Indictment
Quoting: A GrapheneOS Privacy Feature Just Became the Basis for a Federal Indictment —
Tunick had what appears to be GrapheneOS's duress PIN/Password feature set up on his phone. When officers entered the passcode he gave them, it did what it was designed to do, wiping the device the moment the duress code was entered.
If you didn't know, this feature also triggers at any authentication prompt, not just the lockscreen, and covers every profile on the phone, not only the main one.
In a forum post that reads like a reaction to this case (though they never name it), GrapheneOS said people should carefully think through how they use the duress feature. And that wiping a device in an actual duress situation can carry physical or legal consequences of its own.