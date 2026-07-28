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Getting More Political
We are a couple of days away from the election and Manchester needs rain again. Some of our best politicians went south to Westminster and Bev Craig is running. She got her BA and MSc ar the same university as me, she's several years younger then me, and already appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), which typically - but not always - is a sort of reward for serving "The Establishment".
Due to lawsuits, which we didn't invite [1, 2], in recent years we became more visible politically, as did Daniel Pocock. He received some positive press coverage, but he does not wear costumes that get one clickbait. Tomorrow we'll get some attention again. █
Image source: Manchester Art Gallery