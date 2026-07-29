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Next AFK (Away From Keyboard)
Two years ago in summer we travelled to Lancaster. It was almost exactly 2 years ago and the Ashton Memorial was amazing to look at.
I put out a fire outside Lancaster Castle. Some idiot threw a cig at dry plants/bushes.
This summer we have several possibilities for travel, maybe for the birthday of Rianne. There will definitely be some AFK time, but assuming we stay nowhere overnight we can keep on top of links and news.
Thankfully the site is run by many people, so it's always active even in our absence. The number of people involved grows over time. █
Image source: Lancaster