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Canonical Introduces Virtualization HWE Stack for Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
As you all know, Canonical already offers kernel and graphics HWE stacks for long-term supported Ubuntu releases, but now it has decided to also offer a virtualization HWE stack to enable support for newer hardware on Ubuntu LTS releases.
The virtualization HWE stack for Ubuntu LTS includes qemu-hwe for hypervisor and system emulation, libvirt-hwe for virtualization management, edk2-hwe for UEFI support, and seabios-hwe for BIOS firmware compatibility.