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The RealSense D585 Pro is a stereo depth camera built around the company’s new Gen 5 vision processor. It combines a 120 × 100-degree field of view, global-shutter sensors, dual infrared projectors, an integrated IMU, and on-device processing for robotics and industrial-vision systems.

The MUSE Pi Pro is an 85 × 56mm single-board computer built around SpacemiT’s M1 processor, combining eight 64-bit RISC-V cores with 2.0 TOPS of AI processing capability. The board provides up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory, onboard eMMC storage, NVMe expansion, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and multiple camera and display interfaces.

The NanoPi M6V2 is a compact SBC featuring 8K HDMI output, dual MIPI camera and display interfaces, NVMe SSD support, and 6 TOPS of AI performance. The board targets edge-computing applications such as light NAS systems, smart home gateways, digital signage, and portable media players.

The PineVoice is a compact RISC-V smart speaker designed to operate as a local voice-assistant satellite for Home Assistant and other platforms supporting the Wyoming protocol. The device combines a dual-microphone array, built-in speaker, local wake-word detection, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and open-source firmware.

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Canonical Introduces Virtualization HWE Stack for Ubuntu 26.04 LTS

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 27, 2026



As you all know, Canonical already offers kernel and graphics HWE stacks for long-term supported Ubuntu releases, but now it has decided to also offer a virtualization HWE stack to enable support for newer hardware on Ubuntu LTS releases.

The virtualization HWE stack for Ubuntu LTS includes qemu-hwe for hypervisor and system emulation, libvirt-hwe for virtualization management, edk2-hwe for UEFI support, and seabios-hwe for BIOS firmware compatibility.

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