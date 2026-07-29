Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

lazytilt is a terminal user interface for managing and monitoring a Tilt local development environment. Inspired by lazygit, it brings resource status, build history, logs, and common actions together in a keyboard-driven interface.

Written in Go, lazytilt connects to Tilt’s API and displays continuously updated information about the resources in the current project. Users can inspect pod details and endpoints, search resources, trigger builds, restart workloads, reload the Tiltfile, and enable or disable resources without leaving the terminal.