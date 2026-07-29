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Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
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lazytilt - terminal UI for Tilt
lazytilt is a terminal user interface for managing and monitoring a Tilt local development environment. Inspired by lazygit, it brings resource status, build history, logs, and common actions together in a keyboard-driven interface.
Written in Go, lazytilt connects to Tilt’s API and displays continuously updated information about the resources in the current project. Users can inspect pod details and endpoints, search resources, trigger builds, restart workloads, reload the Tiltfile, and enable or disable resources without leaving the terminal.
PixelSafe - graphical steganography utility
PixelSafe is a graphical steganography utility that hides data inside PNG images using the Least Significant Bit (LSB) technique.
It can conceal files such as password databases and backups within otherwise ordinary-looking images.
The software can also be used to exchange private messages, embed digital signatures and attach invisible metadata to images.
This is free and open source software.
Sutando - object-relational mapper for Node.js
Sutando is an object-relational mapper (ORM) for Node.js.
Inspired by Laravel’s Eloquent ORM, it represents database tables as models that can retrieve, insert, update and delete records.
The software combines an expressive query builder with model relationships, attribute conversion, transactions, lifecycle hooks and a plugin system. It supports MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, SQLite and Microsoft SQL Server.
This is free and open source software.
starry-night - JavaScript syntax-highlighting library
starry-night is a JavaScript syntax-highlighting library that aims to reproduce the high-quality code highlighting used by GitHub.
It processes code with TextMate grammars and returns a hast syntax tree, allowing the result to be rendered as HTML, React components, ANSI output or other formats.
The library supports more than 600 grammars, including programming languages, markup formats, configuration files and other specialised syntax. Developers can load a compact selection of common grammars, the complete collection or only the individual grammars required by an application.
This is free and open source software.
Micro Http - lightweight and modular HTTP server implementation
Micro Http is a lightweight and modular HTTP server implementation for Rust.
Built on Tokio, it provides asynchronous HTTP/1.1 handling with streaming bodies, persistent connections and efficient request parsing.
The project also includes Micro Web, a higher-level framework offering routing, middleware, type-safe data extraction and request/response abstractions. The software is currently at an alpha stage, and its APIs may change between releases.
This is free and open source software.
Shiki - powerful syntax highlighter
Shiki is a powerful syntax highlighter that uses TextMate grammars and themes—the same technology used by Visual Studio Code—to produce accurate highlighting for a wide range of programming languages.
This is free and open source software.
Orange ORM - object-relational mapper for JavaScript
Orange ORM is an object-relational mapper for JavaScript and TypeScript applications.
It runs on Node.js, Bun and Deno, with support for CommonJS and ECMAScript modules.
The software offers a strongly typed query API, Active Record operations and relationship mapping without requiring code generation. It works with a broad selection of relational databases and provides Express and Hono adapters for securely accessing data from browser applications.
This is free and open source software.
XDP Firewall - stateless firewall tool
XDP Firewall is a stateless firewall that uses eBPF and attaches to the Linux kernel’s XDP hook for high-performance packet filtering. Processing traffic before it passes through much of the networking stack can reduce latency and resource consumption.
The firewall supports configurable rules for IPv4 and IPv6 traffic, source-address blocking, CIDR range dropping and rate limiting. Rules can match TCP, UDP and ICMP traffic using criteria including addresses, ports, packet lengths, TTL values and TCP flags.
Runtime configuration and command-line utilities allow administrators to manage rules without restarting the firewall. Packet counters and optional logging provide visibility into allowed, dropped and passed traffic.
This is free and open source software.
Revisited: mpz – Linux music player
The simplest way to install mpz is probably to use the developer’s AppImage. You may find your distro has a package. For example, there’s a PKGBUILD available in the Arch User Repository for Arch and Arch-based Linux distributions. As the software is open source, you can also compile the source code.
Sulu - extensible content management system
Sulu is an extensible content management system designed for building complex websites and digital platforms.
Written in PHP and based on the Symfony framework, it is particularly suited to multilingual and multi-portal projects.
The software provides an administration interface for managing the full content lifecycle. Its modular architecture includes facilities for pages, articles, media, snippets, contacts, categories, tags, search and user access control.
This is free and open source software.
build2 - native, cross-platform build system
build2 is a native, cross-platform build system designed for complex software projects. It provides a terse, mostly declarative build language and a general DAG-based model, with extensive support for developing C and C++ software.
The build system is part of the wider build2 toolchain, which also includes package and project dependency managers, but it can be installed and used independently.
This is free and open source software.
Eagle Animation - stop-motion animation application
Eagle Animation is a stop-motion animation application for capturing, arranging and exporting image sequences.
It is available as a desktop application for Linux, macOS and Windows, as well as a browser-based web application.
The software can capture images from webcams and supported DSLR cameras. Its animation tools include onion skinning, grids, difference mode, frame averaging and masking. A visual timeline lets you preview an animation and duplicate, delete or rearrange individual frames.
This is free and open source software.