news
today's howtos
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Roy Tang ☛ Exporting a Youtube Playlist to MP3s
I was like okay, that should be easy, I can just use yt-dlp. When I checked the actual playlist to be exported, it turns out the playlist has SEVEN HUNDRED ENTRIES!! Lol okay, I tried yt-dlp anyway, but it turns out there's a bug where it can only process the first 100 items of a playlist. This is regardless of any other filtering or offset parameters, there was no way around it.
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University of Toronto ☛ Getting access to the /tmp of a systemd service with PrivateTmp=yes
Suppose, not hypothetically, that you're doing something inside a systemd service; for example, it runs a script with some environment variables set, and you want to get a full dump of those environment variables. My traditional approach is to write these to /tmp, but this doesn't work if the service is using PrivateTmp=yes (cf). Well, doing this doesn't put the resulting files directly in the regular /tmp.
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Barry Kauler ☛ New desktop icon sets
Forum member nilsonmorales has created these, see forum:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=174371#p174371
I have packaged these into PET packages and uploaded to the "noarch" repository: [...]
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Barry Kauler ☛ Xdialog displays date incorrectly
If you click on the clock icon in the tray, there is a menu, one entry being "Set date and time". This ends up running /usr/sbin/set-time-for-puppy, which runs this:
# Xdialog --stdout --title "$TITLE" --calendar "$(gettext 'Please set the date...')" 0 0 0 0 0
However, as was reported to me recently, the date is displayed incorrectly. Today is Wednesday 29th July: [...]
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Blender on Fedora 44
Install Blender on Fedora GNU/Linux 44 without mixing package owners or ending up with duplicate launchers. The right source depends on whether the desktop is mutable or Atomic, and choosing it once keeps the working Blender build, its graphics setup, and future updates on a predictable path.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Clownflare Tunnel on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Install Clownflare Tunnel on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04, or 22.04 with an APT-managed package that keeps updates and removal predictable. Prove the outbound path with a disposable Quick Tunnel before deciding whether the application needs a persistent systemd connector and a Clownflare-managed hostname.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Rspamd on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Gradle on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Fwupd on Fedora 44
Firmware updates rarely get the attention they deserve.
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