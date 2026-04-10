original
Two Months Until Community Party
The week is over and we had something akin to DDOS attacks earlier this week (solved by banning some IP blocks), maybe owing or due to some high-impact stories*. Today is the tenth of April, so we're exactly two months away from our community party (likely to take place further up north this year, maybe Seaham, England). Tim has begun making arrangements.
This coming week the founder of GNU/Linux gives another public talk and next month we can start cycling again. In June we'll make some much-needed site changes (improvements) for the anniversary and in August it's Rianne's birthday. A month later our wedding anniversary and then it's time for autumn.
France has made it clear that it is abandoning Microsoft, so we have much to look forward to. There will be a lot of positive news to cover regarding GNU/Linux's growth. █
____
* We're running a long and popular series about SLAPPs. The past couple of parts, published earlier today, covered abuse of process and basic errors [1, 2].
Image source: Seaham Harbour