Two Months Until Community Party

The Internet Society Elections Committee is pleased to announce the final results of the 2026 elections and the IETF selections for the Board of Trustees.

The KDE Frameworks 6.25 release is here to improve KRunner-powered searches to allow you to convert to and from the “momme” unit, which measures weight for silk textiles, and the message dialogs throughout KDE apps to wrap their text at around 70 characters instead of at a point based on the screen width.

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.6, the Calibre 9.7 release is here to improve the annotations browser by allowing you to group results by any field, and improve the content server by implementing a full offline mode when using HTTPS connections to the content server.

Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.2, the PipeWire 1.6.3 release is here to align RTP timestamps to make RAOP work on more devices, avoid crashes in RTP streams because of concurrent event emission, and avoid MIDI conversions to and from UMP.

Coming two years after GNU nano 8.0, the GNU nano 9.0 release makes all lines scrolled sideways together when the cursor almost goes offscreen to the right by just the amount needed to keep the cursor in view. You can go back to the old single-line horizontal scrolling by using --solosidescroll or ‘set solosidescroll’.

Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.8 is here to introduce various Fastboot improvements, such as the ability to enumerate storage devices, the ability to retry on transient USB errors, support for mount, unmount, and custom gadgets, and the renaming of stage to download.

Flatpak 1.16.4 is here about two and a half months after Flatpak 1.16.3, which only made Flatpak more selective about when to map the font-dirs.xml file in the flatpak build command, to address two security vulnerabilities, CVE-2026-34078 and CVE-2026-34079.

The biggest new feature in the OpenShot 3.5.1 release is Optimize Preview, a built-in proxy editing workflow for creating or linking lower-resolution preview files, which should make it easier to work with large, high-resolution, or demanding video clips.

Coming about five weeks after GStreamer 1.28.1, the GStreamer 1.28.2 release introduces caching support to the nvcodec plugin for hardware-accelerated video encoding and decoding on NVIDIA GPUs to speed up initialization, and improves the robustness and stability of WebRTC DTLS.