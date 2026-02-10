Bookmarking the Web, Offpunk 3.0 for Gemini/Gopher, and Matrix in Governments

Amid growing interest in digital sovereignty and getting data out of the corporate cloud and into organizations' ownership, the Matrix open communication protocol is thriving.

The project was co-founded by Matthew Hodgson and Amandine le Pape, and The Reg FOSS desk met both at this year's FOSDEM for a chat about what's happening with Matrix.

The Register has covered Matrix and its commercial Element side quite a few times over the years, but we thought it might make things a little clearer to first explain the two sides of the Matrix project. It has existed since 2014 when it separated from its parent and sponsor, telecoms vendor Amdocs, which we've covered since at least 2000.

The Matrix project has two main public faces: Matrix.org represents the nonprofit foundation behind the Matrix protocol, while Element (formerly Vector and later Riot) is the name of the client app. Element the company, originally called New Vector Ltd, was spun out of Amdocs in 2017. A for-profit business, it rebranded as Element in 2020. Element.io provides both client apps and server software that run the Matrix protocol. As well as free FOSS versions of both, there are also paid-for commercial tools: the Element Pro client and the Element Server Suite Pro.