Mzansi 2025, FOSDEM 2026, and Arduino Days
Raspberry Pi ☛ A day with young creators at Coolest Projects Mzansi 2025 - Raspberry Pi Foundation
Coolest Projects is the world’s leading technology showcase for young people, a space where creativity, curiosity, and problem-solving come together through code. Last November, Coolest Projects returned to South Africa, providing another exciting opportunity to celebrate and amplify the voices of young digital creators across Mzansi, a local name for South Africa.
Martin Chang ☛ Again at FOSDEM (2026)
It's the time of the year again. FOSDEM came around again and I had something to talk about. This time thanks to my employer (AiNekko), a large part of the company was flown to FOSDEM (we also run the AI plumber's devroom) and my boss being supportive that he even pushed me to give my talk about my previous company's hardware. I truly appreciate the opportunity and him. See my previous post for more details.
Olimex ☛ FOSDEM 2026 – the biggest Open Source Hardware and Software event in Europe
FOSDEM, the largest open hardware and open software conference, took place last weekend in Brussels. More than 8,000 enthusiasts from all over the world gathered to discuss their favorite technologies and meet friends.
On Saturday, we ran a full-day workshop. We started at 8:30, and when we arrived at the room there was already a queue of people patiently waiting to be the first to solder the RVPC 1-euro retro computer.
Arduino ☛ Save the date: Arduino Days 2026 is coming!
Whether you plan to join a local event, organize one or join us online, you’ll find everything you need on days.arduino.cc! Start by bookmarking the page to stay updated as we announce speakers, finalize the schedule, and add new content. On Friday, March 27th and Saturday, March 28th, you’ll be able to watch the live stream right from the site, as well as on our YouTube channel.
This year’s livestream will feature: [...]