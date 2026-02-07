Mzansi 2025, FOSDEM 2026, and Arduino Days

FOSDEM, the largest open hardware and open software conference, took place last weekend in Brussels. More than 8,000 enthusiasts from all over the world gathered to discuss their favorite technologies and meet friends.

On Saturday, we ran a full-day workshop. We started at 8:30, and when we arrived at the room there was already a queue of people patiently waiting to be the first to solder the RVPC 1-euro retro computer.