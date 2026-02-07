news
Red Hat and CentOS Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ Deeper visibility in Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security
Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes is constantly expanding its capabilities to give you better security visibility and operational control across your Red Hat OpenShift clusters. We are pleased to announce an update that allows your organization to seamlessly integrate key Red Bait Advanced Cluster Security component health and performance into your existing, custom monitoring infrastructure, providing centralized observability and proactive alerting.
Red Hat Official ☛ Cracking the inference code: 3 proven strategies for high-performance AI
Red Hat Official ☛ AI insights with actionable automation accelerate the journey to autonomous networks
There are two fundamental tenets for building autonomous networks: Better network AI insights and actionable automation.
InfoWorld ☛ AI agents and IT ops: Cowboy chaos rides again
How Health Systems Can Optimize Their Virtualization Strategy
As health systems leverage AI as part of their virtualization strategy, they will experience a learning curve, according to Sachin Mullick, director of product management for OpenShift Virtualization and OpenShift Edge at Red Hat.
The Register UK ☛ CentOS is coming to RISC-V soon if you have the kit
CentOS Connect 2026 took place in Brussels last week, over the two days preceding the sprawling FOSDEM festival of FOSS – the nerd world's Glastonbury, complete with the queues and the questionable hygiene.
CentOS Connect is part of the growing FOSDEM Fringe. The Reg FOSS desk was only able to attend for the first day as the second conflicted with the Open Source Policy Summit, which we covered yesterday. Last year, we were at both days of CentOS Connect and the big revelations were on the first day, so we hoped that this would hold true.
One cute change was visible as soon as we got to the registration desk. CentOS Stream now has an official mascot: the quokka. The timing amused us – it's apparently been in discussion since 2022, but became official just in time to coincide with Ubuntu's Questing Quokka becoming the current release, as the Plucky Puffin release reached its end of life in the middle of January.