Red Hat and CentOS Leftovers

CentOS Connect 2026 took place in Brussels last week, over the two days preceding the sprawling FOSDEM festival of FOSS – the nerd world's Glastonbury, complete with the queues and the questionable hygiene.

CentOS Connect is part of the growing FOSDEM Fringe. The Reg FOSS desk was only able to attend for the first day as the second conflicted with the Open Source Policy Summit, which we covered yesterday. Last year, we were at both days of CentOS Connect and the big revelations were on the first day, so we hoped that this would hold true.

One cute change was visible as soon as we got to the registration desk. CentOS Stream now has an official mascot: the quokka. The timing amused us – it's apparently been in discussion since 2022, but became official just in time to coincide with Ubuntu's Questing Quokka becoming the current release, as the Plucky Puffin release reached its end of life in the middle of January.