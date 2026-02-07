news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 07, 2026



Quoting: GTK hackfest, 2026 edition – GTK Development Blog —

We released gdk-pixbuf 2.44.5 with glycin-based XPM and XBM loaders, rounding out the glycin transition. Note that the XPM/XBM support in will only appear in glycin 2.1. Another reminder is that gdk_pixbuf_new_from_xpm_data()was deprecated in gdk-pixbuf 2.44, and should not be used any more, as it does not allow for error handling in case the XPM loader is not available; if you still have XPM assets, please convert them to PNG, and use GResource to embed them into your application if you don’t want to install them separately.

We also released GTK 4.21.5, in time for the GNOME beta release. The highlights in this snapshot are still more SVG work (including support for SVG filters in CSS) and lots of GSK renderer refactoring. We decided to defer the session saving support, since early adopters found some problems with our APIs; once the main development branch opens for GTK 4.24, we will work on a new iteration and ask for more feedback.