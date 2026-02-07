news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 07, 2026



Quoting: DOSBox performance improvements on modern processors —

I haven't really expected to be writing a fresh DOSBox tutorial let alone several new articles some 15-ish years after I resolved all of my DOS gaming problems. But that's life. New operating systems, new problems and conflicts and oddities. I've not gone into fine detail as to what happens under the hood, nor do I want to dabble in how DOSBox actually works (in Linux). I simply want to play cool, timeless classics.

Should you encounter speed problems in your old games, you may want to tweak the CPU speed, and this could also help with the sound. Furthermore, changing the system's power profile should also affect the processor frequency, and this may also benefit your games. How? I can't tell you exactly the fine intricacies of the mechanisms involved, but I can happily report some nice, tangible results. However, this is not the end of my DOS endeavors. Soon, we will have yet another sound-related guide and we will revisit the performance question once more, with a fresh, cool trick. Well, that would be all for now.