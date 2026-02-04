news
Linux Devices, Open Hardware, and Linux on Mobile Systems
Devices/Embedded
Linux Gizmos ☛ WalnutPi 2B is a Raspberry Pi–style SBC with Allwinner T527 and 2 TOPS NPU
The WalnutPi 2B is based on the Allwinner T527, an octa-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 processor clocked at up to 1.8 GHz, paired with a 200 MHz RISC-V coprocessor for auxiliary and control tasks.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Core Ultra HX powers RTX-equipped NUC 15 workstation
The Jean Canyon platform is available in two main configurations based on Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275-HX or Core Ultra 7 255-HX processors. Both variants share the same chassis, I/O layout, memory support, and cooling design, with differences primarily limited to the processor and GPU.
[Old] Roberto Viola ☛ How I Built QZ—and How Echelon Is Now Breaking It - Roberto Viola
On September 10, 2020, I began building QZ (qdomyos-zwift), an app born from a simple idea: open up closed fitness hardware and make it work with the platforms people actually love—Zwift, Peloton, Kinomap, and more.
Back then, Echelon devices—bikes, treadmills, rowers—were locked to their own proprietary app. You bought the hardware, but the experience was fully controlled by the company.
That didn’t sit right with me.
Open Hardware/Modding
Raspberry Pi ☛ RP2350 Hacking Challenge 2: Less randomisation, more correlation
At the end of July 2025 — so almost 6 months ago — we launched the second RP2350 Hacking Challenge, searching for practical side-channel attacks on the power-hardened AES implementation underpinning RP2350‘s secure boot. So far, we don’t have a winner, so we decided to evolve the challenge by removing one of the core defense-in-depth features: the randomisation of memory accesses.
Our AES implementation was designed to withstand side-channel attacks by using multi-way secret sharing (where sensitive values are split into random components that must be XORed together) and by randomly permuting the order of operations and data. We hope that even just the multi-way shares are enough to protect us against side-channel attacks; hence, we have decided to update our challenge: [...]
Tom's Hardware ☛ China-made Loongson 12-core chip is approximately three times slower than six-core Ryzen 5 9600X — 3B6000 hampered by low clock speeds in Linux benchmarks
It's rare to find Loongson CPUs outside of China, but a Linux reviewer has managed to get one of the CPU manufacturer's 12-core chips for testing. Phoronix reviewed Loongson's 12-core 3B6000 processor in a plethora of Linux-based benchmarks. Despite its high core count, Phoronix's benchmark numbers revealed that the chip can't even approach the performance of modern Western six-core chips like the Ryzen 5 9600X.
PC World ☛ This Arduino board is bigger than your head, and it works
Arduino doesn’t have the cultural cachet of its fellow single-board player Raspberry Pi, but it’s arguably more popular for those who like to break out the soldering iron. Arduino boards are simple, efficient, and small, making them great controllers or enhancements for a variety of electronics projects. But what if the Arduino itself is the project? And what if that project is big? Like, really, stupidly big?
Hackaday ☛ The Graph Theory Of Circuit Sculptures
The problem isn’t as straightforward as it might first appear: all the segments need to be illuminated, there should be as few powered junctions as possible, and to allow a single power supply voltage, all paths between powered junctions should have the same length. Ideally, all filaments would carry the same amount of current, but even if they don’t, the difference in brightness isn’t always noticeable. [Tim] found three ways to power these structures: direct current between fixed points, current supplied between alternating points so as to take different paths through the structure, and alternating current supplied between two fixed points (essentially, a glowing full-bridge rectifier).
Hackaday ☛ Rewinding A Car Alternator For 240 Volt
As part of his quest to find the best affordable generator for his DIY hydroelectric power system, [FarmCraft101] is trying out a range of off-the-shelf and DIY solutions, with in his most recent video trying his hands at the very relaxing activity of rewiring the stator of an alternator.
Hackaday ☛ Lego Typewriter Writes Plastic Letters
Right away, we’ll state that this is not a traditional typewriter. There are no off-the-shelf Lego components with embossed letters on them, so it wasn’t possible to make Lego type bars that could leave an impression on paper with the use of an inked ribbon. Instead, [Koenkun Bricks] decided to build a design that was Lego all the way down, right to the letters themselves. The complicated keyboard-actuated mechanism picks out flat letter tiles and punches them on to a flat Lego plate, creating a plastic document instead of a paper one.
Hackaday ☛ The Surprising Hackability Of A Knock-Off Chinese Toy Camera
My G6 Thumb Camera arrived a few days later, as straightforward a copy of a branded product as I have seen, and while it’s by any measure not a high quality camera, I am pleasantly surprised how bad it isn’t. I’ve received a three megapixel camera with image and movie quality that’s far better than that of the kids toy cameras I’ve played with before at a similar price, and that’s something I find amazing. This isn’t a review of a cheap camera, instead it’s an investigation of what goes into a camera like this one. How can they make a camera that’s almost useful, for under a tenner?
Hackaday ☛ Teardown Of An Apple AirTag 2 With Die Shots
There are a few possible ways to do a teardown of new electronics like the Apple AirTag 2 tracker, with [electronupdate] opting to go down to the silicon level, with die shots of the major ICs in a recent teardown video. Some high-resolution photos are also found on the separate blog page.
Hackaday ☛ Print-in-Place Gripper Does It With A Single Motor
The four-armed gripper you see here prints as a single piece, and is cable-driven with a single metal-geared servo powering the assembly. Each arm has a nylon string threaded through it so when the servo turns, it pulls each string which in turn makes each arm curl inward, closing the grip. Because of the way the gripper is made, releasing only requires relaxing the cables; an arm’s natural state is to fall open.
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
Android Headlines ☛ Galaxy S26 Ultra Linux Terminal Support Could Be a Big Win for Developers
A recent leak has seemingly confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will be officially announced towards the end of this month. So far, based on the leaked specs and rumors, we already know what to expect from the phone. We’re talking about the use of the 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset or the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, upgraded cameras, and more. But what about the software front? If you’re a developer or tinkerer, you might be interested to learn that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could run a full version of Linux Terminal.
