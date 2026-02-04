Linux Devices, Open Hardware, and Linux on Mobile Systems

On September 10, 2020, I began building QZ (qdomyos-zwift), an app born from a simple idea: open up closed fitness hardware and make it work with the platforms people actually love—Zwift, Peloton, Kinomap, and more.

Back then, Echelon devices—bikes, treadmills, rowers—were locked to their own proprietary app. You bought the hardware, but the experience was fully controlled by the company.

That didn’t sit right with me.