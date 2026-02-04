news
Red Hat Leftovers
-
Red Hat ☛ What’s new for developers in OpenShift 4.21
Red Hat OpenShift 4.21, based on CRI-O 1.34 and Kubernetes 1.34, is now generally available. Red Bait OpenShift 4.21 introduces AI-driven insights, automated security signing, and local development tools to help you build and deploy faster.
-
Jonathan Dowland ☛ Jonathan Dowland: FOSDEM 2026 talk recording available
FOSDEM 2026 was great! I hope to blog a proper postmortem in due course. But for now, The video of my talk is up, as are my slides with speaker notes and links.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Evolution to a sovereign TechCo: Embracing Polycloud, agentic AI, and digital trust
In this blog, we’ll discuss the massive technological transformation that StarHub, and the telco industry as a whole, is currently undergoing. You’ll also learn why It's clear that the days of the traditional CSP are behind us, and why the future belongs to TechCo and beyond.
-
Red Hat ☛ Upgrade volume performance without downtime: VolumeAttributesClass on OpenShift
In the Kubernetes and OpenShift ecosystem, you can think of a
StorageClassas a blueprint for a house. It defines exactly how a volume is built and its initial characteristics. Historically, once a PersistentVolumeClaim (PVC) was live, tweaking performance metrics like input/output operations per second (IOPS) or throughput was a manual and often disruptive process. Upgrading storage usually required tearing down the volume, recreating it, or performing complex snapshot migrations.