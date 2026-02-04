news
Games: Bodycam, C.S.S.C.G.C. 2025, and OpenTTD 15.0
-
Boiling Steam ☛ Bodycam: Review
Remember back in 2023, the game Unrecord that made the rounds with a trailer that was extremely realistic for a first person shooter? Well, it got fully funded in december 2025 and now the devs behind the game are working full steam ahead for a release in the near future. But looks like they are pretty late, since in the meantime I guess some other developers from France (Reissad Studio) were either inspired or already working with something similar, which is what we will review today: Bodycam. I’m not the only person who actually at first confused both titles. The face blurring effect (with mosaic over the face) is also pretty much the same in both games, which added to the confusion.
-
Jari Komppa ☛ C.S.S.C.G.C. 2025
The C.S.S.C.G.C. (or comp.sys.sinclair crap games competition) for 2025 wrapped and my fishing game is one of the finalists. To quote the aforelinked page, Any one of them could take the crown for "least crap". Unfortunately, some candidates are too humble to accept the glory, fame and wealth that come with hosting next year's event.
Anyway. The winner wasted no time setting up the contest for 2026.
-
OpenTTD ☛ OpenTTD 15.0
New Year, New You, New OpenTTD!
OpenTTD 15 is now out and ready for you to play!