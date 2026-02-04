Games: Bodycam, C.S.S.C.G.C. 2025, and OpenTTD 15.0

The C.S.S.C.G.C. (or comp.sys.sinclair crap games competition) for 2025 wrapped and my fishing game is one of the finalists. To quote the aforelinked page, Any one of them could take the crown for "least crap". Unfortunately, some candidates are too humble to accept the glory, fame and wealth that come with hosting next year's event.

Anyway. The winner wasted no time setting up the contest for 2026.