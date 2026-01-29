today's leftovers

We are pleased to announce the October/November/December 2025 issue of the FreeBSD Journal, focused on FreeBSD 15.0, is now available. This online publication provides the FreeBSD community with valuable insights and technical knowledge each quarter.

This quarter’s issue highlights FreeBSD 15.0, featuring articles that explore storage and sound subsystems, system security, developer tooling, and community initiatives. Inside, you’ll find coverage on FreeBSD 15.0 fixes and features, Universal Flash Storage, credential transitions with mdo(1) and mac_do(4), FreeBSD’s participation in Google Summer of Code 2025, and building U-Boot. The issue also includes community staples such as We Get Letters, the 2026 Events Calendar, and a Letter from the Foundation.