today's leftovers

Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 862: Have Your CAKE And Eat It Too
This week Jonathan chats with Toke Hoiland-Jorgensen about CAKE_MQ, the newest Kernel innovation to combat Bufferbloat! What was the realization that made CAKE parallelization? When can we expect it in the wild? And what’s new in the rest of the kernel world? Watch to find out!
The Ask Noah Show ☛ Ask Noah Show: Ask Noah Show 477
This week John Terrill from Red Hat joins us to talk about branding in Open Source. Many projects don't have a unified communication strategy, but having one is important.
Games
LWN ☛ PC Gamer on the scx_horoscope scheduler
PC Gamer has run an
amusing review of the scx_horoscope
scheduler for Linux, which uses astrology to optimize scheduling
decisions.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
David Yates ☛ Niri's infinite canvas
But most recently, I’ve been seeing some interesting articles about Niri, a tiling window compositor2 with a completely different approach and philosophy to any I’d tried in the past. This was intriguing enough to get me to actually try it, making the leap to Wayland in the process.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
KDE ☛ GSoC: differences of expectations between students and organizations
I've been administering KDE's participation in the Google Summer of Code program for the last few years (and mentoring on some). This post is just some personal thoughts on the differences between what the KDE organization expects and what usually the applicants want (I'm not in everybody heads, it's assumptions from my experience). I don't provide any solution (because I don't have any) and there is no judgment (both point of views are valid), just a personal point of view.
Distributions and Operating Systems
BSD
[Repeat] FreeBSD ☛ The Q4 2025 Issue of the FreeBSD Journal is Now Available!
We are pleased to announce the October/November/December 2025 issue of the FreeBSD Journal, focused on FreeBSD 15.0, is now available. This online publication provides the FreeBSD community with valuable insights and technical knowledge each quarter.
This quarter’s issue highlights FreeBSD 15.0, featuring articles that explore storage and sound subsystems, system security, developer tooling, and community initiatives. Inside, you’ll find coverage on FreeBSD 15.0 fixes and features, Universal Flash Storage, credential transitions with mdo(1) and mac_do(4), FreeBSD’s participation in Google Summer of Code 2025, and building U-Boot. The issue also includes community staples such as We Get Letters, the 2026 Events Calendar, and a Letter from the Foundation.
