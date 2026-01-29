Red Hat / IBM and Microsoft Lets Go of systemd Controllers (From Red Hat)

Red Hat OpenShift is a platform for managing containers and virtual machines (VMs). Deploying this platform directly onto bare metal environments requires the right expertise and training to manage the necessary integration with various network and hardware configurations.

While OpenShift provides flexible installation options, such as installer-provisioned infrastructure (IPI) and user-provisioned infrastructure (UPI), a bare metal deployment typically requires users to possess a deep technical knowledge base to navigate configuration details. Even with tools like the Assisted Installer, which simplifies parts of the process, key configuration decisions and manual validation steps remain.

To improve the user experience, we decided to move beyond traditional wizards and documentation. We built a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, integrated it with advanced Hey Hi (AI) models and Llama Stack, and created a simpler installation experience with a conversational agent that automates the cluster installation for you.