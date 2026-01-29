news
Red Hat / IBM and Microsoft Lets Go of systemd Controllers (From Red Hat)
Red Hat ☛ How we turned OpenShift installation into a smart chatbot-driven experience
Red Hat OpenShift is a platform for managing containers and virtual machines (VMs). Deploying this platform directly onto bare metal environments requires the right expertise and training to manage the necessary integration with various network and hardware configurations.
While OpenShift provides flexible installation options, such as installer-provisioned infrastructure (IPI) and user-provisioned infrastructure (UPI), a bare metal deployment typically requires users to possess a deep technical knowledge base to navigate configuration details. Even with tools like the Assisted Installer, which simplifies parts of the process, key configuration decisions and manual validation steps remain.
To improve the user experience, we decided to move beyond traditional wizards and documentation. We built a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, integrated it with advanced Hey Hi (AI) models and Llama Stack, and created a simpler installation experience with a conversational agent that automates the cluster installation for you.
Red Hat ☛ So you need more than port 80: Exposing custom ports in Kubernetes
In Kubernetes, many developers are familiar with using Ingresses and Services to access web-based containerized applications, such as HTTP and HTTPS traffic.
However, as part of my job, I am often asked about "uncommon" ports (such as UDP or different TCP port combinations) and how to run and expose them outside the cluster.
Red Hat ☛ Auto-registration v2: Easier management of Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux on AWS
Red Hat is continually enhancing the customer experience on public cloud platforms. There have been significant changes in Red Bait Subscription Management auto-registration version 2, enabled by default on proprietary trap AWS Marketplace Hey Hi (AI) starting with Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux 9.7 and 10.1 (RHEL).
The Register UK ☛ Systemd daddy departs Microsoft for Linux startup • The Register