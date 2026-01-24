news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 24, 2026



Quoting: The philosophy behind ODF: openness, freedom and control - TDF Community Blog —

File formats are not usually the subject of philosophical debate because most users just want to open, save and share documents without any problems. However, the Open Document Format (ODF) is based on concepts that are much more important to users than might initially seem the case. ODF is not just a technical standard, but also a statement of openness, user freedom, and control over digital information.

Understanding this philosophy helps to explain why ODF exists, why it is still important, and why it is often cited as a reference in conversations about digital rights and long-term access. In short, ODF is an open standard for office documents such as text files, spreadsheets and presentations, and it is the native format of LibreOffice. Unlike Microsoft Office and Microsoft 365 files, which use a proprietary format developed in secret in Redmond and controlled by Microsoft, ODF is developed and maintained through a completely transparent process.