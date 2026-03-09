BSD: BSDCan Registration is Open and a Look at OpenBSD

In a recent conversation, the topic of encrypted disks on OpenBSD came up, and how to have multiple FDE disks while only needing to enter a passphrase once. If you install to a FDE root, and then follow the official instructions for setting up FDE on your additional drive(s), you'll likely end up needing to enter your passphrase multiple times during boot, once for each drive or provide a key-disk. Thus began the quest to document how to unlock the root disk with a single passphrase and then have the other disk(s) unlock automatically.

This assumes you've already configured the first boot-drive with FDE using the installer.