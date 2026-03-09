The New Digital Literacy

Tux Machines

MSI MS-C936 Ultra-Thin Fanless Box PC Combines Intel Raptor Lake-P U-Series CPUs with Quad Displays and Dual 2.5GbE

The system supports processors including the Intel Core 5 120U, a 15 W chip that can reach boost frequencies up to 5.0 GHz.

Tiny CM0IQ Board Runs Raspberry Pi CM0 Module with HDMI and CSI

The CM0IQ is a compact carrier board designed for the Raspberry Pi CM0 compute module and measures 42 × 36 mm, placing it among the smallest boards built around the platform. The design exposes several interfaces typically associated with larger Raspberry Pi boards while maintaining a minimal footprint.

F&S FSSM8MP SMARC Module Features NXP i.MX 8M Plus with Dual GbE and Edge AI

The FSSM8MP from F&S Elektronik Systeme is a SMARC 2.2 computer-on-module built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor. The module is designed for embedded and industrial systems requiring multimedia processing, machine vision capability, and edge inference support.

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 8th, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Coming six months after HandBrake 1.10.2, the HandBrake 1.11 release introduces an AMD VCN AV1 10-bit encoder, a ProRes encoder, a DNxHR encoder, an AV1 VCN 2160p 4K preset for AMD 9000 series GPUs and newer, Production DNxHR presets, Production ProRes presets, and Preservation FFV1 FLAC and PCM presets.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for March 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.6.2 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.23 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.

Highlights of digiKam 9.0 include a dedicated Qt 6 port for a more modern UI/UX experience across all supported platforms, along with a redesigned Welcome page in a more modern style, as well as completely revamped GUIs of the File Copy and File Transfer dialogs for better usability.

The New Digital Literacy

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 09, 2026

Raise your words, not your voice.

Once upon a time winning arguments was considered important. It's why rich and powerful people sent their children to good schools to learn rhetoric and debate. The ability not only to understand the world but to formulate and present a good account, a good argument, or spot obvious bullshit, are all empowering life-skills.

That world is disappearing. We call it "post truth" or the "epistemic crisis". Reasoned arguments are being displaced by emotional assaults, partly due to modern politics, plummeting education and now the effects of "AI" which undermine reasoning.

It is devastating because few of us have a naturally high emotional intelligence. It takes a long time and lots of human interaction to build emotional intelligence, yet children experience ever less exposure to reality.

On the Internet and mass media is it's rare to find arguments based on evidence and reason since we've created soundbite discourse. We don't have the attention span any more. I have to write in short sentences. Even for intelligent readers. I accept that few people will read this essay to its end.

Our journey to trash discourse passed through through several phases in my memory. In the 80s the wittiest rejoinder won the argument regardless of truth content. In the 90s it was the snarkiest, most sarcastic and ironic interlocutor who claimed the cup. After 2000 the person claiming the moral high ground triumphed. After 2010 it was whoever painted themselves the greater victim or identified with the least privileged "intersection". Since 2020, in the Trump era it's simply whoever can be most openly fucking rude to their opponent. Rarely has truth or fact played much of a part.

Most of the values I was taught about truth, with regard to science and law - not even the moral content but basic engineering safety and common good - have vanished in this century. As we go into the next decade I notice discourse being dominated by those who can act the most sinister, creepy and scary.

This Week in Plasma: Polish and Stability
This was another week of focusing on bug-fixing and UI polishing
Someone got Linux working on the PS5, and it runs GTA 5 with ray tracing
Okay, I know I've said that I believe 2026 will be the year of gaming on Linux
digiKam 9.0 open-source professional photo manager is now available for download with numerous new features and improvements.
Debian: Louis-Philippe Véronneau, Clonezilla Live 3.3.1-35, and More
Videos and Shows About GNU/Linux From Recent Weeks
Most secure GNU/Linux distros and latest bulletin from DistroWatch
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update and GNU/Linux on Small Devices
Customizing your Linux desktop is a waste of time: Here's a better way to get what you want
Linux is famously customizable, and when you hear its perks discussed
Even after 10 years of using Linux, these 3 distros still scare me (and they’re not Arch)
Arch Linux has a reputation for being brutally hard to install and maintain
Free and Open Source Software
Review: Quick looks at three Linux distributions
This week though I found myself curious about small aspects of three separate projects and decided to share what I learned
Participation Required a Microsoft License — Until Citizens Pushed Back
Ironically, when the EU asked for feedback on new tech rules, it locked the process to dear old Microsoft. A fast, focused campaign forced officials to add an open format instead.
Sloppyleft: Dealing With Plagiarism by Slop [original]
GNU and the AI reimplementations
Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it
A Record Year for Tux Machines [original]
Traffic-wise and activity-wise we've never had a better year in our entire history
The Tank [original]
Maybe this coming summer we'll add some more fish to the group
GNOME is a Men's Club [original]
Many women rightly learned to avoid GNOME, based on the project's track record
My Wi-Fi kept dropping until I toggled this hidden Android setting
I'm a Linux bore now, so I used my new powers to resurrect a ten year-old laptop forgotten by Windows
I pulled the old XPS laptop out of my wardrobe because I've started wearing cardigans and have therefore become a bit of a Linux bore
This Week in KDE Apps
New Glaxnimate release, source mode in Marknote and S3 support in Dolphin
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon, Going Linux, and This Week in Linux
3 new episodes
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Nginx, "Web is bearable with RSS", and Firefox
Algorithms, Data Visualization, R, and Literature
Databases: YottaDB, PostgreSQL, and More
Open Hardware: Modding, Repairability, and More
New default wallpaper for EasyOS 7.x and release of EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.2.1
Games: Payphone Go, GCompris, Valve, and More
Wine 11.4 Released
I mapped my Android's volume buttons to do this and it's incredibly convenient
My Firefox for Android local build environment
The Firefox for Android app has always had a complicated build process
Linux has an identity crisis—and it's holding back desktop PCs
Linux is everywhere, and that's not a bad thing
This is the best Linux distro for creative Windows refugees
Ubuntu Studio is a Linux distro from Canonical that's designed for creatives
Money isn’t going to solve the burnout problem
While I’m definitely not opposed to giving people money for their FLOSS work
AerynOS – independent Linux distribution
AerynOS is an independent Linux distribution built from scratch and currently in alpha development
Service Under Maintenance 5 Days From Now [original]
We don't expect any downtimes
The Birds Have Won [original]
it's important to push back and stand for one's beliefs
Women in Tech Need Men's Support, Not 'Mansplaining' [original]
International Women's Rights Day starts in about 6 hours in the UK
VyOS Stream 2026.02 is available for download
VyOS Stream 2026.02 is available for download now
Gentoo-based MocaccinoOS 26.03 now available with the 6.12.74 kernel and various other updates
Loaded with the long-term support kernel labeled 6.12.74
NebiOS X 10.2 update is now available!
Bundle Store and napp-runtime have been rewritten from scratch, NebiDE got a bunch of improvements, and a pile of bugs got squashed
In Praise of the Cyber Show [original]
If your time is limited and you look for informative essays and shows (audio)
LibreOffice's Request to the European Commission to Adhere to Its Own Guidance, Report on Donations
PostgreSQL: Swiss PGDay 2026 and pgAdmin 4 v9.13 Released
Web Browsers News, With Focus on Firefox
Hardware: GNU/Linux, Open/Free Systems, and Modding
OpenWrt’s latest update adds a piece of Alpine Linux
The popular open-source firmware for routers and other networking equipment, OpenWrt, just released a new major update
Canonical/Ubuntu: Plans for Ubuntu and Canonical Works for GAFAM (US), Espionage Spun as 'Confidentiality'
Red Hat, Fedora, and CIQ's RHEL Clone
OpenSUSE: Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed Review of the Week
Applications: Online Storage, ColorSmith, EasyPlayer, Glyph, Backups, and More
Latest EasyOS Development Updates, by Barry Kauler
Kernel: ZFS, Linux, and Pure Nonsense/Hype From NVIDIA
Linux From Scratch 13.0
The Linux From Scratch community announces the release of LFS Version 13.0
TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Linux Laptop Now Available with AMD Ryzen AI 300
Today, Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers launched a new variant of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 Linux laptop with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 CPU instead of an Intel CPU.
(Part I) So Open, Yet So Overlooked: A Dive into the World of FOSS
Stallman made a point to distinguish FSM from the open source movement
NetBSD 11.0 RC2 available!
The NetBSD project is pleased to announce the second release candidate
Windows Falls to 70% in Slovakia and Microsoft Loses Ground in Europe [original]
Do Slovakians recognise Windows as a threat to their national security?
We Saved a Lot of Money by Adopting Our Static Site Generator (SSG) in 2022 and the Site Got Vastly Faster [original]
So why not revert back to basics?
Games: Transport Fever 3, Sol Cesto, and More
"Attestation" Mandated in US If American Politicians Get Their Way
4 common Android habits that are actually cluttering up your phone
A modder has successfully ported Linux to the PS5, running GTA 5 Enhanced with ray tracing
A modder revealed that he has successfully managed to port Linux to the PS5
Linux Mint Devs Prep Wayland-Native Cinnamon Screensaver for Linux Mint 23
In the monthly newsletter for February 2026, Linux Mint creator Clement Lefebvre talks about the new screensaver for the Cinnamon desktop environment that will be implemented in future Linux Mint releases.
RengeOS is a minimal, Arch Linux–based operating system
RengeOS is a minimal, Arch Linux–based operating system focused on performance, maintainability, and a hackable design
This book taught me 6 must-know facts about Linux
But no other book has had a greater influence on my approach to Linux and macOS
GNOME 50 Release Candidate Arrives with HDR Screen Sharing Support
The GNOME Project released today the RC (Release Candidate) version of the upcoming GNOME 50 desktop environment series, scheduled for release later this month on March 18th, 2026.
PimersusOS – Debian-based Linux distribution
PimersusOS is a lightweight Linux environment created primarily as a base for Pimersus Browser
Nitrux 6.0 Released with Linux 6.19, New Login Screen, Rescue Mode, and More
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 6.0, a major update to this Debian-based, systemd-free, and immutable GNU/Linux distribution.
Third beta for Krita 5.3 and Krita 6.0
Today we're releasing the third beta of Krita 5.3.0 and Krita 6.0.0
KDE Gear 26.04 release schedule
This is the release schedule the release team agreed on
GNOME Foundation Update, 2026-03-06
This post is the latest in my series of GNOME Foundation updates
Tackling Abuse Against Women in Tech [original]
The status quo discourages women from even trying to study Computer Science and related disciplines
