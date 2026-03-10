news
GNU/Linux Perils on Desktop/Laptop: Common Mistakes, Terminal, Wayland, and More
-
Make Use Of ☛ 3 Linux mistakes even experienced users still make
If you have been running Linux for a few years, you already know the obvious ways to break things. You are not pasting mystery commands from page four of a forum thread, and you are not casually torching your bootloader for weekend entertainment. At this point, you have scars, backups, and at least one opinion about package managers that borders on philosophical.
I still keep seeing the same quiet mistakes show up in otherwise very competent Linux setups. Not beginner stuff. Not “help I deleted /usr” energy, but just habit mistakes. The kind that feels completely reasonable in the moment and only shows its teeth months later when your system starts behaving… off. These three in particular still ambush experienced users. I know because I have personally done all of them. With confidence, and more than once.
-
Make Use Of ☛ You don’t need the terminal to use Linux anymore
If you hang around Linux spaces long enough, you start to notice a vibe. The terminal is not just a tool. It is practically a personality trait. Screenshots glow with neon green text. Dotfiles get treated like family heirlooms. And somewhere off to the side, a perfectly normal newcomer is quietly wondering if they just signed up for a lifetime of memorizing spells that look like they were created by a caffeinated octopus.
I get the anxiety; I have been using Linux for years. Yes, I can navigate a terminal without breaking into a stress shimmer. But here is the part that doesn't get said nearly enough: in my actual day-to-day life, the terminal barely makes a cameo. Modern Linux desktops have quietly grown up while nobody was looking. You can now get through most of your week without living inside a black rectangle full-time. If you have been curious about Linux but worried it requires permanent command-line residency, here is what my real week actually looks like.
-
XDA ☛ Linux desktops silently fixed their biggest problem, but most people missed it
I'm not talking about gaming! Though it has come a long way since Proton came about and driver support improved over recent years, the largest problem had already been fixed in the background. No, it's not the steep learning curve for those coming from macOS or Windows and diving straight into the console, nor is it fragmented software ecosystems and package managers. It's not the plethora of choice when it comes to picking a distro, nor is it the fact that Linux still has a very small desktop market share.
-
XDA ☛ Most people install Linux wrong, and it ruins their first impression forever
Every so often, you hear of users trying to make the leap from Windows or macOS to Linux, drawn in by the allure of its flexibility, control, and freedom to choose how their OS looks and feels like. Unfortunately, many of them just crawl back within a week or two. They will tell you how Linux "just isn't for them", or that it's too complicated or too different.
The truth is seldom about Linux itself, and a lot of it is about how it's installed. Unlike Windows or macOS where installation is a passive experience, Linux hands you the keys to make every decision right from the very beginning, whether it's about your choice of distro, the desktop environment, and even the hardware you have. It's true that the freedom that comes with the process is the whole point, but it's also unmistakably daunting for the unprepared who come seeking a plug-and-play experience. If your migration to Linux fails, it could be because of these reasons.