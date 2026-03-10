GNU/Linux Perils on Desktop/Laptop: Common Mistakes, Terminal, Wayland, and More

If you have been running Linux for a few years, you already know the obvious ways to break things. You are not pasting mystery commands from page four of a forum thread, and you are not casually torching your bootloader for weekend entertainment. At this point, you have scars, backups, and at least one opinion about package managers that borders on philosophical.

I still keep seeing the same quiet mistakes show up in otherwise very competent Linux setups. Not beginner stuff. Not “help I deleted /usr” energy, but just habit mistakes. The kind that feels completely reasonable in the moment and only shows its teeth months later when your system starts behaving… off. These three in particular still ambush experienced users. I know because I have personally done all of them. With confidence, and more than once.