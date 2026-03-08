Wine 11.4 Released

The Wine development release 11.4 is now available.

What's new in this release:

SAX reader reimplemented in MSXML.

Resampling optimizations in DirectSound.

Beginnings of a proper CFGMGR32 implementation.

Better Unix timezone matching.

Various bug fixes.

The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/11.x/wine-11.4.tar.xz

Binary packages for various distributions will be available from the respective download sites.

You will find documentation here.

Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.